Biosimilars Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 175.99 Billion by 2034

The global biosimilars market size is evaluated at USD 40.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit approximately USD 175.99 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 17.78% between 2025 and 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market for biosimilars was calculated at USD 34.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 148.85 billion by 2033. The Europe biosimilars market is estimated at USD 15.37 billion in 2024 and is accelerating a solid CAGR of 17.34% during the forecast period. The market size and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

Biosimilars Market Key Points

• Europe dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.23% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 28.91% during the forecast period.

• By product, the monoclonal antibodies segment has captured around 41.32% of revenue share in 2024.

• By product, the insulin segment is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 18.00% during the forecast period.

• By application, the oncology segment has contributed the largest market share of 24.58% in 2024.

• By application, the chronic and autoimmune disorders segment is growing at a CAGR of 18.10% during the forecast period.

• By manufacturer, the in-house segment accounted for the biggest market share of 84.62% in 2024.

• By manufacturer, the contract research and manufacturing services segment is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 18.10% during the forecast period.

Biosimilars Market Revenue Analysis:

Biosimilars Market Revenue, by Application, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Application 2022 2023 2024 Oncology 6,102.66 7,183.57 8,463.88 Growth Hormonal Deficiency 3,471.72 4,066.32 4,767.24 Blood Disorders 4,386.88 5,122.82 5,987.84 Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders 5,287.81 6,205.83 7,290.07 Infectious Diseases 2,537.22 2,953.96 3,442.38 Others 3,339.07 3,866.68 4,480.91