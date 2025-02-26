Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size to Surge USD 271.76 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is worth USD 152.89 billion in 2025 and is expected hit approximately USD 271.76 by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.60% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market of biopharmaceutical third party logistics was valued at USD 143.42 billion in 2024. The North America cancer gene therapy market size was estimated at USD 61 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing need for temperature-sensitive biologics, and specialty drugs require specialized storage, handling, and transportation solutions to manage product integrity and comply with stringent regulatory standards.

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Key Insights

• North America led the global market by holding the largest market share 42.53% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• The warehousing and storage segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

• The others segments is growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

• The non-cold chain logistics segment held a biggest market share in 2024.

• The cold chain segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Potential

The biopharmaceutical third party logistics market plays a vital role in healthcare by offering services for storing, handling, and transporting biopharmaceutical products. Biopharmaceutical companies can reduce capital investment in warehousing and distribution infrastructure by outsourcing logistics to specialized third-party providers. This lowers operational costs while offering the flexibility to scale logistics operations based on demand fluctuations.

• In February 2025, the Logistics tech SaaS AI platform Elixia started its cold chain logistics marketplace. After the success of its dry cargo marketplace, Elixia Connect, Elixia is now offering on-demand, temperature-controlled vehicle placement, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and real-time visibility for cold chain businesses.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Third Party Logistics in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Artificial Intelligence algorithms can understand huge amounts of data to optimize supply chain logistics, including inventory management, forecasting needs, and streamlining distribution routes, which helps reduce costs and improve delivery times. Its models can detect potential risks in the supply chain, such as supply shortages, permitting third-party logistics providers to mitigate these risks proactively. It can optimize delivery routes instantly, considering factors like traffic patterns, weather conditions, and delivery limits, to ensure efficient and timely deliveries of pharmaceutical results.

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Major Trends

Growing Focus on Cold Chain Logistics

Biologics and personalized medicines need strict temperature control to maintain efficacy and stop degradation. IoT-enabled sensors, data loggers, and blockchain tracking innovations authorize real-time temperature monitoring and supply chain transparency. Biopharmaceutical companies outsource cold chain logistics to specialized third-party logistics to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and target core competencies such as R&D and manufacturing.

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size by 2025 USD 152.89 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 271.76 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 6.60% Leading Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Service Type, Supply Chain, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa