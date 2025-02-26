Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size to Surge USD 271.76 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is worth USD 152.89 billion in 2025 and is expected hit approximately USD 271.76 by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.60% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide market of biopharmaceutical third party logistics was valued at USD 143.42 billion in 2024. The North America cancer gene therapy market size was estimated at USD 61 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing need for temperature-sensitive biologics, and specialty drugs require specialized storage, handling, and transportation solutions to manage product integrity and comply with stringent regulatory standards.
This Report is Readily Available for Immediate Delivery | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1540
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Key Insights
• North America led the global market by holding the largest market share 42.53% in 2024.
• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
• The warehousing and storage segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.
• The others segments is growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
• The non-cold chain logistics segment held a biggest market share in 2024.
• The cold chain segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Potential
The biopharmaceutical third party logistics market plays a vital role in healthcare by offering services for storing, handling, and transporting biopharmaceutical products. Biopharmaceutical companies can reduce capital investment in warehousing and distribution infrastructure by outsourcing logistics to specialized third-party providers. This lowers operational costs while offering the flexibility to scale logistics operations based on demand fluctuations.
• In February 2025, the Logistics tech SaaS AI platform Elixia started its cold chain logistics marketplace. After the success of its dry cargo marketplace, Elixia Connect, Elixia is now offering on-demand, temperature-controlled vehicle placement, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and real-time visibility for cold chain businesses.
Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting
Role of Artificial Intelligence in Third Party Logistics in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Artificial Intelligence algorithms can understand huge amounts of data to optimize supply chain logistics, including inventory management, forecasting needs, and streamlining distribution routes, which helps reduce costs and improve delivery times. Its models can detect potential risks in the supply chain, such as supply shortages, permitting third-party logistics providers to mitigate these risks proactively. It can optimize delivery routes instantly, considering factors like traffic patterns, weather conditions, and delivery limits, to ensure efficient and timely deliveries of pharmaceutical results.
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Major Trends
Growing Focus on Cold Chain Logistics
Biologics and personalized medicines need strict temperature control to maintain efficacy and stop degradation. IoT-enabled sensors, data loggers, and blockchain tracking innovations authorize real-time temperature monitoring and supply chain transparency. Biopharmaceutical companies outsource cold chain logistics to specialized third-party logistics to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and target core competencies such as R&D and manufacturing.
View Full Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-market
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Report Coverage
|
Report Attribute
|
Key Statistics
|
Market Size by 2025
|
USD 152.89 Billion
|
Market Size in 2034
|
USD 271.76 Billion
|
CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
6.60%
|
Leading Region
|
North America
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Service Type, Supply Chain, and Region
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
For
questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804
441 9344 Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Key Regional
Analysis What
is the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size? The
U.S. biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size was exhibited at USD
51.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 98.98 billion by 2034, at
a CAGR of 6.68% from 2025 to 2034. North America dominated the global biopharmaceutical third party
logistics market in 2024. The high potential for R&D activities drives the
biopharmaceutical third-party logistics industry. Moreover, third-party
logistics certainly supports understanding the complex requirements of
specialty and biopharma products, further mitigating risks, updating processes,
and maximizing the success of therapies' commercialization. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing in the biopharmaceutical third
party logistics market during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical
third-party logistics industry is driven by a growing number of clinical trials, increasing demand for
temperature-controlled logistics, increasing focus on quality assurance, the
growing establishment of specialized cold storage facilities and
distribution centers, and growing transportation networks equipped with
advanced temperature monitoring and control systems. Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Outlook Service Type Outlook The warehousing and storage segment dominated the biopharmaceutical
third party logistics market with the largest share in 2024. Biopharmaceutical
products, such as biologics, vaccines, and gene therapies, are
tremendously temperature-sensitive. They need specialized cold chain storage solutions to keep
product efficacy and meet stringent regulatory guidelines. To comply with these
standards, warehouses handling biopharmaceuticals must execute advanced
monitoring systems, temperature validation processes, and audit-ready
facilities. Thus, blockchain technology ensures data integrity and provides
traceability across the supply chain. Biologics require strict cold chain
management throughout the supply chain, from production to patient delivery. Supply Chain Outlook The non-cold chain segment accounted for the largest biopharmaceutical
third party logistics market share in 2024. Non-cold chain logistics often
entail lower operational costs than cold chain logistics, requiring specialized
equipment and monitoring systems. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly
expanding their distribution networks to reach broader markets. These
medications' widespread demand and distribution have bolstered the non-cold
chain logistics sector. • In September 2024, Asda launched a new
sustainability-linked enhancement to its Supply Chain Finance scheme in
partnership with HSBC UK, which will see the retailer use financial incentives
to encourage better sustainability practices within its supply chain. The cold chain segment will show the fastest growth during the
forecast period. There is an increasing demand for temperature-sensitive
biologics, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products. This surge necessitates
specialized logistics
solutions to maintain product efficacy and safety throughout the supply chain. • In February 2025, SCGJWD Logistics
Public Company Limited (SJWD) and Swift Haulage Berhad (SWIFT) are joining
forces to enlarge Malaysia's cold storage warehouse business. This strategic
initiative aims to capitalize on the growing need for cold chain logistics in
the region and enhance SJWD's ASEAN-wide service network. Browse
More Insights: 🔸Third-party Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/third-party-logistics-market 🔸Healthcare Third-Party
Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/healthcare-third-party-logistics-market 🔸Automotive Logistics
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market 🔸Cold Chain Logistics
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cold-chain-logistics-market 🔸Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/logistics-market 🔸Container Logistics Market:
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/container-logistic-market 🔸Reverse Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/reverse-logistics-market 🔸Biologics Contract
Development Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biologics-contract-development-market 🔸Contract Research
Organization (CRO) Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/contract-research-organization-market 🔸Chemical Distribution
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/chemical-distribution-market Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Top Companies • Agility Logistics • AmerisourceBergen Corporation • DB Schenker • DHL International GmbH • SF Express Co. Ltd. • United Parcel Service of America, Inc. • FedEx Corporation • Kerry Logistics Network Limited • Kuehne + Nagel International AG • McKesson Corporation What is Going Around the Globe? • In October 2024, UPS started its
specialized healthcare-focused cross-docking facility. Designed to keep Indian
pharma customers and their needs at the core, this pharma-grade facility comes
with global freight forwarding capabilities. • In May 2024, Kuehne+Nagel started new
service options for the transportation of medical technology devices as part of
its road freight offering in Europe. The MedTech industry continues to grow due
to the introduction of innovative technologies that address the needs of aging
populations and patients with increasingly prevalent diseases like diabetes,
hypertension, asthma, and heart failure. • In April 2024, CSafe declared it was
launching three new technologies at the international LogiPharma 2024 event in
France. The products build upon CSafe's comprehensive, data-leveraged portfolio
of solutions, integrating real-time data tracking to ensure maximum visibility
and confidence throughout the shipping journey. Segments Covered in the Report By Service Type • Warehousing and Storage • Transportation o Sea Freight o Overland o Air Freight • Others By Supply Chain • Cold Chain • Non-Cold Chain By Regions • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Rest of the World Thanks
for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise
report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate
Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1540 You can
place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804
441 9344 Precedence
Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth
data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a
comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research
tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry
trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription
plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information. Browse
Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription About Us Precedence
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different
client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our Blogs: Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor For Latest
Update Follow Us:
For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Key Regional Analysis
What is the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size?
The U.S. biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size was exhibited at USD 51.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 98.98 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market in 2024. The high potential for R&D activities drives the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics industry. Moreover, third-party logistics certainly supports understanding the complex requirements of specialty and biopharma products, further mitigating risks, updating processes, and maximizing the success of therapies' commercialization.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing in the biopharmaceutical third party logistics market during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics industry is driven by a growing number of clinical trials, increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics, increasing focus on quality assurance, the growing establishment of specialized cold storage facilities and distribution centers, and growing transportation networks equipped with advanced temperature monitoring and control systems.
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Outlook
Service Type Outlook
The warehousing and storage segment dominated the biopharmaceutical third party logistics market with the largest share in 2024. Biopharmaceutical products, such as biologics, vaccines, and gene therapies, are tremendously temperature-sensitive. They need specialized cold chain storage solutions to keep product efficacy and meet stringent regulatory guidelines. To comply with these standards, warehouses handling biopharmaceuticals must execute advanced monitoring systems, temperature validation processes, and audit-ready facilities.
Thus, blockchain technology ensures data integrity and provides traceability across the supply chain. Biologics require strict cold chain management throughout the supply chain, from production to patient delivery.
Supply Chain Outlook
The non-cold chain segment accounted for the largest biopharmaceutical third party logistics market share in 2024. Non-cold chain logistics often entail lower operational costs than cold chain logistics, requiring specialized equipment and monitoring systems. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly expanding their distribution networks to reach broader markets. These medications' widespread demand and distribution have bolstered the non-cold chain logistics sector.
• In September 2024, Asda launched a new sustainability-linked enhancement to its Supply Chain Finance scheme in partnership with HSBC UK, which will see the retailer use financial incentives to encourage better sustainability practices within its supply chain.
The cold chain segment will show the fastest growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for temperature-sensitive biologics, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products. This surge necessitates specialized logistics solutions to maintain product efficacy and safety throughout the supply chain.
• In February 2025, SCGJWD Logistics Public Company Limited (SJWD) and Swift Haulage Berhad (SWIFT) are joining forces to enlarge Malaysia's cold storage warehouse business. This strategic initiative aims to capitalize on the growing need for cold chain logistics in the region and enhance SJWD's ASEAN-wide service network.
Browse More Insights:
🔸Third-party Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/third-party-logistics-market
🔸Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/healthcare-third-party-logistics-market
🔸Automotive Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market
🔸Cold Chain Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cold-chain-logistics-market
🔸Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/logistics-market
🔸Container Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/container-logistic-market
🔸Reverse Logistics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/reverse-logistics-market
🔸Biologics Contract Development Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biologics-contract-development-market
🔸Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/contract-research-organization-market
🔸Chemical Distribution Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/chemical-distribution-market
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Top Companies
• Agility Logistics
• AmerisourceBergen Corporation
• DB Schenker
• DHL International GmbH
• SF Express Co. Ltd.
• United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
• FedEx Corporation
• Kerry Logistics Network Limited
• Kuehne + Nagel International AG
• McKesson Corporation
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In October 2024, UPS started its specialized healthcare-focused cross-docking facility. Designed to keep Indian pharma customers and their needs at the core, this pharma-grade facility comes with global freight forwarding capabilities.
• In May 2024, Kuehne+Nagel started new service options for the transportation of medical technology devices as part of its road freight offering in Europe. The MedTech industry continues to grow due to the introduction of innovative technologies that address the needs of aging populations and patients with increasingly prevalent diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart failure.
• In April 2024, CSafe declared it was launching three new technologies at the international LogiPharma 2024 event in France. The products build upon CSafe's comprehensive, data-leveraged portfolio of solutions, integrating real-time data tracking to ensure maximum visibility and confidence throughout the shipping journey.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Service Type
• Warehousing and Storage
• Transportation
o Sea Freight
o Overland
o Air Freight
• Others
By Supply Chain
• Cold Chain
• Non-Cold Chain
By Regions
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Rest of the World
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1540
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.
Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.
Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com
Our Blogs:
Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor
For Latest Update Follow Us: