BioLab Holdings, Inc. Launches New Triple Layered Amniotic Skin Substitute Product

Tri-Membrane Wrap Developed to Protect Deep Wounds in Difficult-to-Cover Areas

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc .'s skin substitute brand, BioLab Sciences, a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing and wound care products, announced today the launch of its newest amniotic membrane tissue product, the Tri-Membrane Wrap. The wrap became officially available through Medicare effective Oct. 1.

The Tri-Membrane Wrap is a more robust skin substitute developed to protect deep wounds and poorly located areas. Its triple-layer design of dehydrated Amnion-Chorion-Amnion tissue increases its thickness, improving its tensile strength, allowing for suturing as needed. This product provides more membrane than other skin substitute options and is ideal for more extensive wounds over which a wound VAC system could be placed. It is available in multiple sizes ranging from 4-square-centimeters to 480-square-centimeters.

“This is the fourth product added to our family of amniotic products,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marshall Medley. “Part of our mission is to provide clinicians more wound care options, so they can choose the best product for the for their patients’ unique needs. We aim to continually bring new, innovative skin substitutes to the field and assist providers with refractory wounds.”

The Tri-Membrane Wrap is Tissue Reference Group (TRG) registered with the FDA. The product has a dedicated HCPCS code – Q4334. It will be available through three prominent Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) jurisdictions – FCSO, NOVITAS and CGS.

In addition to its top-of-the-line wound care products, BioLab strives to set itself apart through its extensive suite of services designed to assist providers long before and after its skin substitutes are applied to a patient. Prior to supplying its products to a new provider, BioLab offers support with product protocols and timeline guidance, application training, benefit and insurance verifications, billing training and product inservice education. Post-application, the BioLab team continues to assist with proof-of-concept guidance, billing services, denied claims support and charity care services.

Providers and distributors wanting to learn more can meet BioLab Sciences representatives at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Oct. 2-5 in Las Vegas at booth 245. For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc. and its products, visit biolabholdings.net.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

Phoenix

is a-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products, Membrane Wrap Lite, Tri-Membrane Wrap, Membrane Wrap, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane that provides structural tissue for use as a wound protectant covering. The products are minimally manipulated, preserving the properties that the tissue exhibits in its natural state. The company’s mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service and teamwork. For more information, visit

