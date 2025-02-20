Biobanks Market Size to Hit USD 194.58 Billion by 2034

The global biobanks market size was valued at USD 90.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 194.58 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034. The global biobanks market growth is attributed to the rising significant investments in the research and development of advanced therapies, such as cancer genomic studies, personalized medicine, and regenerative medicine.

Biobanks Market Key Takeaways:

· The biobanking equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.0% in 2024.

· The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

· The biobanking and repository services segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2024.

· The human tissues segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

· The physical/real biobanks segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue.

· In 2024, the therapeutics application segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share.

· Europe accounted for the maximum revenue share of 39.0 % in 2024.

· The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR for the forecast period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/7858

The biobanks market is gaining rapid traction leading to the introduction of data analytics, automation technology, and advanced technologies, which has led to the rapid emergence of digital biobanks. The surging investments in drug development by pharmaceutical companies and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s, and cancer are the major factors that are significantly driving the biobanks market. The most prominent drivers of the biobanking market are surging needs for drug development and drug discovery, an increase in the trend of conservation of the cord blood stem cells of newborns, and rising investments in genomic research studies.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the biobanks market is data commercialization and monetization. Biobanks can make money off of their data by providing licenses to pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and other stakeholders. Biobanks frequently collaborate with pharmaceutical companies, universities, and other organizations, to pool their data for joint research and business uses.

In addition, biobanks can provide their customers with value-added services such as bioinformatics, data analysis, sample processing, and quality control. These services give the biobank new sources of income and increase the data's usefulness, which further enhances the biobanks market.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving biobanks. AI integration in biobanks can provide support in the selection of targeted therapies, develop diagnostic strategies, and identify new biomarkers, ultimately leading to environmentally friendly hospital care with improved efficiency and reduced costs.

AI adoption in biobanks enhances accuracy, speed, and remote capabilities. In addition, biobanks can enable the prediction of treatment responses and identification of novel biomarkers and unlock valuable insights from their vast repositories. Thereby, the integration of biobanking with AI has the potential to pave the way for more precise, patient-centric healthcare strategies and expand the current understanding of cancer biology.

Market Trends

· The growing funding and investments for biobanks: The rising investments and funding for biobanks are the major factors driving the biobanks market. These increased investments implement better storage, acquire advanced equipment and enhance their infrastructure.

· Collaborative Research Initiative: various stakeholders combine their data, samples, knowledge, and resources in a collaborative biobanking research project to answer certain research objectives or questions.

· Increasing demand for sustainable biobank: The sustainability of a biobank is important to remain effective and operative in the market. A balance between the social, operational, and financial dimensions of the biobank is necessary to achieve greater sustainability.

Biobanks Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 90.33 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 136.91 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Service, Biospecimen Type, Biobanks Type, Application, Ownership, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Merck KGaA; Qiagen; Hamilton Company; Tecan Trading AG; Danaher Corporation; Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD); Biocision, LLC.; Taylor-Wharton; Charles River Laboratories; Lonza; Stemcell Technologies; Biovault Family; Promocell Gmbh, Precision Cellular Storage Ltd. (Virgin Health Bank) Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Product Insights

The biobanking equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.0% in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the high cost of initial equipment installation and the rapid increase in the number of new biobanks. A wide range of equipment is provided to serve various biobanking processes, such as shipment, storage, processing, collection, and sample preparation.

The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Biobanks need to follow documented and well-designed processes to offer high quality samples. Biobank services are accessed based on the chain of custody of these samples and the number of valuable samples, which includes non-identifiable subjects. Samples have no true value in research, without accurate and reliable data.

By Service Insights

The biobanking and repository services segment dominated the biobanks market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the expansion of biobanking services from academic research to include highly networked and open-ended ventures, government initiatives, and clinical enterprises. In addition, the increased need for the preservation of biosamples for developing disease-specific research and precision medicine and higher market penetration of these services are further expected to drive segment growth.

The qualification/validation segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Validation services can help to evaluate testing equipment, validate a process, and qualify a shipper, which further facilitates the effective management of biological samples. In addition, when units are relocated and equipment is installed, validation services are necessary.

By Biospecimen Type Insights

The human tissues segment dominated the biobanks market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasingly large number of biobanks with retrieval of banked tissues, availability of advanced technology for storage, easy availability of tissue samples, and facilities to store tissues. In addition, growing investment in disease-specific research and development is expected to accelerate the demand for disease tissue samples, such as colorectal carcinoma breast, prostate, brain, ovarian leukemia, myeloma, lymphoma, and lung tissues for oncology studies, which further drive segment growth.

The stem cells segment is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The segment growth in the biobanks market is driven by an increasing number of established stem cell biobanks, potential and current use in clinical applications, use in basic & translation research, preventing deterioration & contamination, and preservation of cellular characteristics.

By Biobanks Type Insights

The physical/real biobanks segment dominated the biobanks market in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the rapid progress in the fields of precision medicine and bioinformatics analysis. These biobanks have a well-developed network, thereby holding a high market share during the forecast period.

The virtual biobanks segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. To address the problems related to the accessibility of biospecimen, virtual biobanks have emerged. The potential to the ability to trace and obtain rare samples and fulfill the need for biospecimens is enhanced with virtual biobanking.

By Application Insights

The therapeutics application segment dominated the biobanks market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing need for the development of novel viral therapeutics and the increasing demand for advanced therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases. Furthermore, to accelerate research in this field, various studies are being conducted. By providing researchers access to patient-derived samples and associated data, biobanking facilitates the development of new therapeutic models.

The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the biobanks market is attributed to the increase in pharmaceutical research and development activities, especially for clinical uses.

Regional Insights

Europe’s Dominance in Market: Investments to Grow

Europe accounted for the maximum revenue share of 39.0 % in 2024. The market growth in the region is driven by continuous investment in processing, establishment, and collection of large-scale datasets. In addition, the increased adoption of virtual biobanking technologies and rising investments by pharmaceutical companies in research and development are further expected to drive the growth of the biobanks market in Europe.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The biobanks market growth in the region is attributed to the rising investments in the establishment of well-structured biobanking facilities in the region and the growing demand for blood samples and cell samples in academic research institutes for studies. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest growing countries driving the market growth.

· For instance, in February 2025, Amrita Hospital, Kochi launched India’s first retina biobank in India. This is a significant milestone in ophthalmic research. This state-of-the-art facility advances genetic and biological studies and enables groundbreaking research into complex eye diseases.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7858

Related Report

· Biologics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biologics-market

· Wound Care Biologics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/wound-care-biologics-market

· Cancer Biologics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-biologics-market

· Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/anti-inflammatory-biologics-market

· Biologics Contract Development Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biologics-contract-development-market

· Biologics CDMO Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biologics-cdmo-market

Biobanks Market Top Companies

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· Merck KGaA

· Qiagen

· Hamilton Company

· Danaher Corporation

· Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

· Biocision, LLC.

· Taylor-Wharton

· Charles River Laboratories

· Lonza

· Stemcell Technologies

· Biovault Family

· Promocell Gmbh

· Precision Cellular Storage Ltd. (Virgin Health Bank)

Biobanks Market Recent Developments

· In January 2025, Illumina, Inc., a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies launched a pilot proteomics program to analyze 50,000 UK Biobank samples. The pilot program is based on Illumina's upcoming proteomics assay, Illumina Protein Prep™, powered by SOMAmer® technology, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) based solution that will help scale access to proteomic insights.

· In April 2024, EIT Health Scandinavia launched the EIT Health Biobanks and Health Data Registries platform, a clinicians and industry professionals and centralized hub connecting researchers with European biobanks and health data registries.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the biobank market

By Product

· Biobanking Equipment

o Temperature Control Systems

o Freezers & Refrigerators

o Cryogenic Storage Systems

o Thawing Equipment

o Incubators & Centrifuges

o Alarms & Monitoring Systems

o Accessories & Other Equipment

· Biobanking Consumables

· Laboratory Information Management Systems

By Service

· Biobanking & Repository

· Lab Processing

· Qualification/ Validation

· Cold Chain Logistics

· Other Services

By Biospecimen Type

· Human Tissues

· Human Organs

· Stem Cells

o Adult Stem Cells

o Embryonic Stem Cells

o IPS Cells

o Other Stem Cells

· Other Biospecimens

By Biobanks Type

· Physical/Real Biobanks

o Tissue Biobanks

o Population Based Biobanks

o Genetic (DNA/RNA)

o Disease Based Biobanks

· Virtual Biobanks

By Application

· Therapeutics

· Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

· Clinical Diagnostics

· Other Applications

By Ownership

· University Owned

· National/Regional Agencies Owned

· Non-profit Organizations Owned

· Private Organization Owned

By End-use

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· CROs & CMOs

· Academic & Research Institutes

· Hospitals

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7858

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344