Bioanalytical CRO, Veloxity Labs, Partners with Aplos Analytics to Transform Pharmacokinetic and Toxicokinetic Analysis

Veloxity Labs clients can now pair PK/TK projects with their bioanalysis forlightning-fast, highly accurate results in minutes

[Peoria, IL; Feb 12, 2025] — Veloxity Labs, a bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in accelerating therapeutic development, is proud to announce a partnership with Aplos Analytics. This collaboration brings groundbreaking enhancements to pharmacokinetic (PK) and toxicokinetic (TK) analysis, offering lightning-fast, highly accurate results in minutes.

With the integration of Aplos NCA (Non-Compartmental Analysis) software, Veloxity’s clients can now streamline their PK/TK analysis workflow, reducing time spent on data formatting, importing, analysis and reporting from hours to just under five minutes. The result: quicker insights and more efficient project timelines.

"We’re excited to partner with Aplos Analytics to offer our clients a solution that combines speed, accuracy and security,” said Shane Needham, PhD, president and CEO of Veloxity Labs. "The Aplos NCA platform enables us to provide unmatched PK/TK analysis capabilities to help keep our clients moving at the speed of bioanalysis!"

More Results, Less Time

In the competitive world of bioanalysis, time is of the essence. With Aplos NCA, Veloxity clients can dramatically accelerate their PK projects, bringing them from start to finish in record time with no sacrifice in quality or reliability.

Accurate, Reliable Data

Speed is important, but so is precision. Veloxity’s integration of Aplos NCA ensures that clients not only benefit from faster results but also from exceptionally accurate, reliable PK/TK data. This allows researchers and scientists to make informed decisions without the long delays traditionally associated with data analysis.

Security You Can Trust

Veloxity and Aplos Analytics understand that your data is valuable and confidential. That’s why they’ve implemented integrated security protocols and end-to-end encryption to protect all data and results. From the moment data is entered to the delivery of the final report, you can trust that your information is secure, with access strictly controlled by the highest security standards.

"We’re excited to work with Veloxity Labs to support their advancements in PK and TK analysis. The ability to deliver PK/TK parameter results simultaneously with bioanalytical results represents a new era for bioanalytical laboratory providers,” commented Nathan Teuscher, founder and president of Aplos Analytics. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to helping researchers accelerate their projects while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and security. Together, we’re empowering scientists to make confident, data-driven decisions—faster, safer and with greater impact."

For more information about Veloxity’s PK/TK analysis services, visit veloxitylabs.com/services.

About Veloxity Labs

Veloxity Labs is a leading bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing therapeutic development and improving patient outcomes. With deep expertise in both non-regulated and GxP-compliant analysis of non-clinical and clinical samples, we provide high-quality, fast-turnaround services to support the pharmaceutical, biotech and animal health industries.

At Veloxity, we specialize in innovative solutions that address the most complex bioanalytical challenges. Our capabilities span a wide range of modalities, from small molecules and peptides to large molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and beyond. We are pioneers in microsampling and patient-centric sampling, utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as Mitra®, Tasso and dried blood spot (DBS) to collect precise data in even the most challenging settings.

Our clients rely on us to initiate projects quickly and deliver results with unmatched speed and accuracy. We help companies accelerate the development of life-changing therapeutics, “treating disease one sample at a time”. Learn more at www.veloxitylabs.com.

About Aplos Analytics

Aplos Analytics is transforming pharmacokinetic analysis with a cutting-edge, cloud-based solution, designed for non-compartmental (NCA) pharmacokinetic analysis and reporting. Founded by industry experts Nathan Teuscher and Eric Wilson, Aplos NCA delivers an unparalleled approach to NCA analysis, enabling pharmaceutical and biotech companies to generate precise and regulatory-compliant results in under a minute—a capability unmatched by traditional tools.

Aplos NCA, is a fully validated solution and 21 CFT part 11 compliant that integrates effortlessly with existing workflows, and supporting tools like SAS, R, and Python. Our cloud-based platform ensures scalability and enhanced collaboration, reducing manual effort while maximizing efficiency. By automating complex pharmacokinetic calculations and reducing human error, we accelerate drug development timelines and cut costs by up to 90% compared to conventional solutions.

Trusted by organizations, Aplos Analytics empowers professionals and teams to focus on insights and not calculations! Discover Aplos NCA - http://www.aplosanalytics.com

