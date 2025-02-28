Automated Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 21.71 Billion By 2034

The global automated microbiology market size was valued at USD 7.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.71 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.71% from 2025 to 2034. The increase in global incidence of infectious diseases, such as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and foodborne diseases, has created the need for rapid identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing of pathogens in the automated microbiology market.

Automated Microbiology Market Key Takeaways:

· Based on products, the reagents & kits segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 47.86% in 2024.

· The instruments segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· Based on automation type, the fully automated segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 and expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· The clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 50.83% in 2024.

· The biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 45.0% in 2024.

· The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

· North America automated microbiology market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2024.

The automated microbiology market employs high-tech mechanisms such as AI, robotics, and digital analytics to hasten microbiological testing and analysis. These applications include clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, pharmaceutical applications, and food safety testing. Automation incorporates efficiency, accuracy, and throughput while reducing human error and labor to meet the demands of rapid diagnostics.

The automated microbiology market presents opportunities in the development of portable, user-friendly devices for point-of-care testing, especially in resource-limited settings. Innovations such as MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry and molecular diagnostics, coupled with rising concerns over antimicrobial resistance, are driving demand for fast, accurate and accessible diagnostic solutions.

AI is transforming the automated microbiology market by improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of pathogen detection. With the emergence of AI-based machine learning algorithms, recognition of the microbial species, pattern analysis of antimicrobial resistance, and automation of routine tasks are done better than ever before. Because of those advances, microbiology is ready to change, becoming fast and reliable with precision medicine. AI also enables real-time epidemic monitoring and improves personalized treatment strategies by providing greater insights into microbial data, thus making the diagnostic systems smarter and more efficient. The ongoing integration of AI will see the market grow greatly while seeing a boom in innovation.

Market Trend

· Digital Imaging and Remote Analysis: High-resolution digital imaging has enabled remote analysis of culture results, thus supporting telemicrobiology. This technology allows experts to interpret results from multiple locations, starts cooperation, and improves diagnostic accuracy.

· Advanced Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: New methods for fast antimicrobial susceptibility testing are being developed to determine the effectiveness of antibiotics against pathogenic organisms. In order to help patients make timely treatment decisions, automated systems like BD Phoenix enable the simultaneous analysis of up to 99 test panels and send results within 6 to 16 hours.

· Total Laboratory Automation: By automating the whole diagnostic process, from inoculation to final resolution, these laboratory automation systems increase efficiency and shorten turnaround times.

· Adoption of Mass Spectrometry Techniques: Methods such as MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry are increasingly utilized for fast and accurate identification of microorganisms. With results available in just minutes, MALDI-TOF now stands as a routine testing in clinical laboratories, improving the speed and accuracy of diagnosis.

Automated Microbiology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size in 2025 USD 8.69 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 21.71 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.71% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Automation Type, Application, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled BD; QIAGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Danaher; Merck KGaA; bioMérieux; Abbott; DiaSorin S.p.A.; BioRad Laboratories, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Segment Insights

By Product Insights

Based on products, the reagents & kits segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 47.86% in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the demand for fast and accurate microbial identification, increasing infectious diseases, and technological advancements. Innovations in reagents and stringent regulatory requirements have also stimulated their demand for high-quality solutions in clinical diagnostics.

The instruments segment grows at the fastest rate during the projected period. Growth is driven mostly by the increasing use of automation in diagnostics and the need for high-throughput microbiological testing. Innovations in microbial testing and automation driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning are also responsible for propelling the growth curve of the segment.

By Automation Type Insights

The fully automated sector led the market in 2024, the demand is created by high-throughput diagnostics from clinical to pharmaceutical and food safety laboratories, being driven by automation. Semi-automated has been the fastest-growing sort of analyzer in the market, as it is typically a combination of cost-effective manual and automated systems. Flexibility in diagnosing accuracy and turnaround times makes these systems attractive to laboratories trying to optimize workflow and automate up to a point.

By Application Insights

The clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 50.83% in 2024. This is due to the rising need for rapid, precise diagnostics amid growing infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.In microbiological testing and the identification of antibiotic resistance, automation is simplifying lab procedures, increasing productivity, and lowering human error.

The biopharmaceutical production segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for microbial testing in the production of biologics, vaccines, and cell therapies. Advanced technologies like AI and real-time monitoring systems are enhancing safety and efficiency in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

By End-User Outlook

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 45.0% in 2024, which will increase due to the rise in infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance. With the adoption of automated microbial testing systems, laboratory efficiency, accuracy, and turnaround times for critical diagnostics such as blood cultures and AST have reached new heights.

It is anticipated that the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries will grow at a faster rate in the years to come. Increased need for contamination detection and microbiological quality controls, together with problems with regulatory compliance in drug development, has been the main causes of this surge. Automation has also helped the subsector by improving test accuracy and expediting the identification of germs during the medicine and vaccine production process.

Expansion of Clinical Practices: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America automated microbiology market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2024, mainly due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, considerable investments into research and development, together with high occurrences of infectious diseases. Further to this is the support of the demand for automated microbiological testing solutions in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and food safety from strong regulatory frameworks from the FDA and CDC.

The USA is the most developed country in North America, in which automated microbiology systems are utilized widely in clinical laboratories and hospitals. The continued focus on the diagnostics of advanced molecular technology, including genetic probes, coupled with the presence of large players in this market, keeps the market under continuous innovation and growth.

· On October 14, 2024, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced the commercial launch of its first high-throughput, robotics-compatible reagent kit, designed to enhance automation, consistency, and efficiency in large-scale, single-cell discovery studies.

Asia Pacific’s Rapid Growth: Research, Developments & Government Support to Support Countries

The Asia Pacific automated microbiology market is growing rapidly, propelled by increased healthcare expenditure, rising infectious disease incidences, and bolstering up of the pharmaceutical industry. Governments are investing in advanced diagnostic technologies in order to improve efficiency and patient outcome, whereas AI-based automation and the awareness towards antimicrobial resistance are further boosting the demand.

China is leading the automation microbiology market of the region, on account of its fast-developing healthcare sector and government investment in diagnostics. The rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance are further propelling the automation adoption within hospitals and diagnostic labs, whilst local manufacturing and AI developments are expected to make these solutions easier in their application.

Automated Microbiology Market Top Companies

· Abbott

· Agilent Technologies, Inc.

· BD

· bioMérieux

· BioRad Laboratories, Inc.

· Danaher

· DiaSorin S.p.A.

· Merck KGaA

· QIAGEN

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Automated Microbiology Market Recent Development

· On February 12, 2025 – Biolog, Inc. acquired Anaerobe Systems, Inc., expanding its microbial profiling and phenotypic identification capabilities, with funding from J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital and other investors.

· On December 3, 2024 – Avails Medical announced the launch of its U.S. pilot trial for the fully electrical antibiotic susceptibility testing (eAST) system, marking a key step in advancing rapid diagnostics and patient care.

· On April 1, 2024 – HORIBA Medical launched its next-generation HELO fully automated modular hematology solution, aimed at improving laboratory efficiency and accuracy in blood testing.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the automated microbiology market

By Product

· Instruments

o Automated Microbial Identification Systems

o Automated Blood Culture Systems

o Automated Colony Counters

o Automated Sample Preparation Systems

o Automated Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) Systems

o Other Instruments

· Reagents & Kits

o Culture Media

o Stains & Dyes

o Assay Kits & Panels

o Others

· Software

By Automation Type

· Fully Automated

· Semi-Automated

By Application

· Biopharmaceutical Production

· Clinical Diagnostics

· Environmental & Water Testing

· Food & Beverage Testing

· Other Applications

By End-use

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

· Academic & Research Institutes

· Other End Use

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

