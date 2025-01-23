Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size to Reach USD 10.03 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Treatment Strategies

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Outlook 2025-2035:

In 2024, the 7 major ankylosing spondylitis market reached a total value of USD 5.10 billion. Going forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach a value of USD 10.03 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 6.34% between 2025 and 2035. The AS market is anticipated to witness a significant increase in size primarily due to an increasing prevalence rate, rising awareness levels, and improved treatment options. In addition to demand for personalized treatment options, market growth is driven by enhanced biologics and targeted therapeutics. The growing elderly population and expanding healthcare infrastructure are driving additional market growth. Also, newer drugs and diagnostic tools will continue to drive progress in where Ankylosing Spondylitis is applied, leading to a favorable market outlook. The market continues to remark early diagnosis and growing adoption of biologics that could be well place in managing the disease. Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials, with the constant pursuit of best-in-class therapies, will foster sustainable growth in the market of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the upcoming years.

Advancements in Treatment Strategies: Driving the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market.

The ankylosing spondylitis (AS) market is rapidly expanding due to improved treatment options. The most critical area of revolution in the AS treatment front is through biologic drugs, specifically TNFi and interleukin inhibitors. The main benefits associated with biologics include targeted interventions against disease mechanisms that contribute to inflammation and further progression of disease, resulting in better outcomes for patients. This includes Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, an oral treatment which opened another dimension for a new choice in treatments. Treatment now can be made as specific to an individual based on genetic profiles and biomarkers through the personalized approach to treatment, where this treatment now gets customized more according to an individual’s specific profile for greater efficiency with less adverse effect. Along with this, the increased awareness of AS among healthcare professionals and patients allows for earlier diagnoses and faster start of treatment. In addition, the pipeline of AS drugs is growing, including a range of promising therapies undergoing clinical trials in an attempt to address the etiology of AS. These newer treatments are expected to provide faster and more effective benefits with improved safety profiles. These factors are resulting in the fast growth of the ankylosing spondylitis market during the years ahead.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Advancement of novel therapies and pharmacological interventions propels the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market expansion. Recent breakthroughs in biological therapies such as TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and Janus kinase inhibitors have improved the quality of outcomes among patients as it targets a particular inflammatory pathway. Specific therapy results in reduced side effects while ensuring efficacy; it encourages patients to adhere to their treatment while promoting a good quality of life for them. The future of personalized medicine holds a potential for increasingly customized therapies that may be tailored to specific patient requirements. The introduction of disease-modifying and biologic medications, combined with timely diagnosis, is speeding up the expansion of the market. Pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in clinical trials to broaden treatment options, fostering both competition and innovation. Another reason facilitating the growth of the AS therapy market is increasing awareness and the improvement of diagnosis methods. Growing global prevalence of AS also guarantees the expansion of enhanced pharmacological therapies, hence this industry will keep expanding.

Marketed Therapies in Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

Rinvoq (Upadacitinib): AbbVie

Rinvoq (Upadacitinib) is an authorized treatment for Ankylosing Spondylitis, a long-term inflammatory condition that impacts the spine and sacroiliac joints. It works by selectively inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes, which play a crucial role in triggering inflammatory responses in the body. By targeting these enzymes, Rinvoq helps to reduce inflammation, easing symptoms such as pain, stiffness, and limited mobility that are often experienced by individuals with Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Cosentyx (Secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceutical

Cosentyx (Secukinumab), developed by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, is an FDA-approved biologic therapy for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the spine and sacroiliac joints. It works by blocking interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a crucial cytokine that plays a role in the inflammatory process. By blocking IL-17A, Cosentyx helps to reduce the inflammatory response, thereby alleviating pain, improving physical function, and preventing further structural damage in patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis. This mechanism of action supports long-term disease management and symptom relief.

Xeljanz (Tofacitinib): Pfizer

Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) is an approved treatment for Ankylosing Spondylitis, a persistent inflammatory disorder impacting the spine and sacroiliac joints. This medication works by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) pathways, which play role in the body’s inflammatory response. By doing so, Xeljanz helps alleviate symptoms like pain, stiffness, and inflammation, enhancing mobility and supporting a better quality of life for patients.

Taltz (Ixekizumab): Eli Lilly

Taltz (Ixekizumab), developed by Eli Lilly, is an authorized treatment for Ankylosing Spondylitis, a long-lasting inflammatory condition that impacts the spine and sacroiliac joints. It works by specifically targeting and inhibiting interleukin-17A, a cytokine involved in the inflammatory pathway, thereby reducing inflammation, alleviating symptoms, and improving joint mobility.

Simponi (Gollmumab): Janssen Biotech

Simponi (Golimumab), created by Janssen Biotech, is an FDA-approved treatment for Ankylosing Spondylitis, a long-term inflammatory condition that mainly affects the spine and sacroiliac joints. It works as a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor, targeting and blocking the activity of TNF-alpha, involved in the inflammatory process. By inhibiting TNF-alpha, Simponi aids in minimizing inflammation, easing symptoms, and enhancing physical function in individuals with ankylosing spondylitis.

Bimzelx (Bimekizumab-bkzx): UCB Biopharma SRL

Bimzelx (Bimekizumab-bkzx), developed by UCB Biopharma SRL, is a medication approved for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily impacts the spine. Bimzelx works by targeting and inhibiting interleukins IL-17A and IL-17F, key contributors to the inflammatory process in AS. By reducing inflammation, Bimzelx helps ease pain, enhance mobility, and slow the progression of the disease in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.

Emerging Therapies in Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

AK-111 (Gumokimab): Akeso Biopharma

AK-111, also referred to as Gumokimab, is an experimental monoclonal antibody developed by Akeso Biopharma aimed at treating ankylosing spondylitis (AS). This drug targets and blocks interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a key molecule involved in the inflammatory processes that drive AS. By inhibiting IL-17A, Gumokimab helps to alleviate inflammation and may slow the damage to joints, improving symptoms like pain, stiffness, and limited movement in individuals affected by the condition.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA AK-111 (Gumokimab) Akeso Biopharma Interleukin 17 inhibitors Subcutaneous Bimzelx (Bimekizumab-bkzx) UCB Biopharma SRL IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors Subcutaneous

Detailed list of marketed and emerging therapies in Ankylosing Spondylitis is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market:

The market research report by IMARC provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within the market. A recent market research report by IMARC covers an elaborative analysis of the competitive structure in the marketplace. In terms of its global market for Ankylosing Spondylitis, the market is now witnessing the formation of several competitive companies that lead in developing platforms to improve management of ankylosing spondylitis, such as Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Biotech, and others. These companies are pioneering innovation in the ankylosing spondylitis market with continuous research and diagnostic tools. They are also expanding their product offerings as the demand for Ankylosing Spondylitis is increasing over time.

Key Players in Ankylosing Spondylitis Market:

The key players in the ankylosing spondylitis market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Akeso, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Biopharma SRL, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The key markets for Ankylosing Spondylitis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. As per estimates by IMARC, the USA has the maximum patient pool for Ankylosing Spondylitis and also houses the largest market for its treatment. In terms of novel treatments, AS aims at treating specific immune system pathways. Biologic therapies, in the form of TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors have proven powerful enough to reduce inflammation and improve patients’ good results. The JAK inhibitors become another appealing option as oral drugs. Advanced options are under consideration through small molecules and other gene therapies to treat patients who have failed front-line treatments. These are aimed at controlling the disease more effectively and to improve long-term health outcomes.

The Ankylosing Spondylitis market is expanding due to an increasing prevalence of the disease, growing awareness about early diagnosis, and advancements in biologic therapies. Moreover, better healthcare access and an aging population are increasing the need for effective treatments.

Recent Developments in Ankylosing Spondylitis Market:

· In September 2024, UCB announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adults. This approval represents a major milestone, offering a new treatment option for patients dealing with this chronic inflammatory condition.

· In August 2024, Akeso announced that the Phase III clinical trials for Gumokimab, aimed at treating ankylosing spondylitis, are moving forward as planned. These trials aim to further assess the safety and effectiveness of Gumokimab in patients with this chronic inflammatory condition. Akeso continues to monitor progress closely, anticipating valuable data to inform future treatment options for ankylosing spondylitis.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the ankylosing Spondylitis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the ankylosing Spondylitis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current ankylosing spondylitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

