Aires Enters Collaboration Agreement with Leading Wellness Expert Gary Brecka’s Brand, The Ultimate Human

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) -(CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("" or the "), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to transform electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being, entered a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ultimate Human, LLC, the legal entity behind influencer Gary Brecka's wellness brand, The Ultimate Human ("TUH"). The one-year Agreement commenced on January 1, 2026, and is designed to introduce TUH's global, wellness-focused audience to Aires' Electromagnetic Field (EMF) protection solutions. During the Agreement term, followers of the The Ultimate Human will be able to learn about Aires' ability to transform electromagnetic environments and to expand awareness of the Aires brand.Gary Brecka commented: "At The Ultimate Human, our focus is on helping people better understand how modern environments intersect with human biology. Aires has taken a long-term, research-led approach to this space, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to education, clarity, and responsible communication around complex scientific topics."Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "Gary Brecka and The Ultimate Human brand have demonstrated a rare ability to translate complex scientific ideas into language people can engage with at scale. That matters in a category like ours, where the biggest challenge isn't awareness, but understanding. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to education, credibility, and advancing a more informed conversation around modern electromagnetic environments."Aires has spent decades building the scientific foundation behind this work, and leadership in this space requires both rigor and responsible communication. Aligning with world-class leaders who value evidence, clarity, and impact is central to how we build trust and scale this category. Partnering with The Ultimate Human and its trusted platform allows us to meet people where they are, with clarity and context. This partnership marks another step in our long-term vision to make environmental clarity a practical, accessible part of everyday wellness."Aires' key partnerships going forward include the sports associations UFC and the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves; high profile athletes, including NHL stars John Tavares and Max Domi, UFC fighters Cory Sandhagen and Maycee Barber, NASCAR driver Chad Finchum, and NBA star RJ Barrett; and lead singer of The All-American Rejects, Tyson Ritter. The partnerships introduce the Aires brand to large, new consumer audiences, while building trust through association with the partner brands. Aires also generates co-branded content in collaboration with the partners, which can then be transformed into effective co-branded marketing assets for use in organic and paid advertising campaigns.The Ultimate Human was founded by human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert, Gary Brecka, to help individuals take control of their biology and improve their performance through protocols, products, and education that are grounded in rigorous research yet tailored for everyday life. Before creating The Ultimate Human, Brecka served as a leading mortality researcher for the life insurance industry, where he honed his expertise in predicting health outcomes based on comprehensive data analysis. Today, he has over two decades of experience in analyzing human biomarkers and focuses on enhancing the quality and vitality of individual lives through informed, personalized health interventions.American Aires Inc. is a Canada-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company sells a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that transform electromagnetic environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified Spaces) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more atand*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visitJosh Bruni, CEO(415) 707-0102Grant Pasay(415) 707-0102Sources:To view the source version of this press release, please visit