ACG appoints Lalit Kasliwal as Group Chief Financial Officer

ACG has strengthened its global executive leadership team with the appointment of Lalit Kasliwal as Group Chief Financial Officer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to accelerating international growth and strengthening financial strategy and governance across its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing businesses.

As Group Chief Financial Officer, Lalit Kasliwal will lead ACG’s global finance function, driving financial strategy, treasury, governance, capital allocation and risk management to support the Group’s long-term ambitions.

Lalit Kasliwal brings more than 27 years of global leadership experience in financial strategy, treasury, capital allocation and structuring, governance, enterprise transformation and risk management across the pharmaceutical, manufacturing and international trading sectors.

He joins ACG from Tata International Limited, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, leading the global finance function for operations across more than 29 countries. Prior to this, he served as CFO – Group Manufacturing and Head of Group Insurance at Reliance Industries Limited. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance leadership positions with Vedanta Group (Hindustan Zinc Limited and Sterlite Technologies Limited), Ruia Group and IPCA Laboratories Limited.

Karan Singh, Managing Director at ACG, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lalit to ACG. He brings a wealth of global experience, a strong track record of financial leadership and a deep understanding of complex international businesses. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operations and pursue the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Lalit Kasliwal added: “I am delighted to be joining ACG at an exciting stage of its global growth journey. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to strengthen financial performance, enhance governance and support sustainable long-term value creation for our customers, partners and stakeholders.”

The appointment comes as ACG continues to expand its global presence and invest in technologies and solutions that support pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers worldwide.

About ACG

For sixty five years, ACG has been innovating production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

As the world’s most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions, all compliant with international standards.

ACG partners with customers in 138 countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes.

Media Contact:

madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com