healthŌme and GalenusRx Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Genomics-based Personalized Medication Safety Program

Partnership Aims to Reduce Adverse Drug Events by Combining Pharmacogenomic Testing and Precision Medication Consultation to Provide Personalized Medication Support Plans for healthŌme Policyholders.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 20, 2024 – healthŌme®, Inc., a leading genomics-based, precision health management company serving the life and critical illness industries, and GalenusRx, Inc., the world’s most advanced medication safety organization, today announced a strategic partnership to elevate individual health outcomes, optimize medication use and improve medication safety. The partnership marks a critical advancement for healthŌme policyholders to access life-changing personalized medicine and proactive health management.

Adverse drug events are the fourth leading cause of death in the United States and are a public health problem that is largely preventable. The partnership embodies a shared vision to improve health and medication safety by integrating GalenusRx’s extensive precision clinical pharmacy expertise and proprietary medication safety technology with healthŌme’s experience in genomics and innovative precision health and disease management programs. The program offers immediate benefits for healthŌme policyholders taking all types of medications to help understand how their body responds to their medication regimen.

In addition, GalenusRx is the first solution to consider how low-grade chronic inflammation affects drug metabolism. This benefits policyholders with Type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis or other autoimmune diseases. Leveraging healthŌme’s pharmacogenomic testing (PGx) and engaging digital policyholder platform, a program has been curated to reduce preventable adverse drug events, including falls, emergency room visits, hospitalizations, morbidity and premature mortality, by applying the latest in drug metabolism sciences.

“Our partnership with GalenusRx is an important milestone not just for healthŌme but also in precision healthcare. Together, we empower individuals with insights to navigate their health journey confidently, providing knowledge to inform healthcare decisions based on the individual’s DNA,” said Darren Rowe, CEO of healthŌme. “We are excited to team up with GalenusRx and see this as a monumental leap towards a future of predictive, personalized medication selection that reduces morbidity and mortality.”

“We are very pleased to have partnered with healthŌme to support the pharmacotherapy navigation for their cancer management program. Our collective partnership provides important tools for policyholders to manage their health proactively and support them during their cancer journey,” said Peter Panageas, Chief Commercial Officer of GalenusRx. “We are redefining the role of pharmacists and their tremendous value to patient care teams.”

healthŌme designs and delivers tech-enabled, genomics-driven health management programs across various therapeutic indications, the first program being cancerŌme®. This cancer management program provides policyholders with PGx testing and hereditary cancer risk screening services. GalenusRx integrates data from the individual’s PGx report to give personalized recommendations to manage their medication plan proactively. Policyholders receive on-demand consultations with a Precision Clinical Pharmacist, who communicates any recommended medication adjustments to the prescribing physician. The iterative process ensures that medications are continuously optimized. Additionally, for policyholders diagnosed with cancer, cancerŌme provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution from diagnosis into recovery that incorporates additional genomic testing, Oncology Nurse Navigation and medication management support.

GalenusRx is a leading medication safety solutions provider specializing in personalized, precision medication regimens. With GalenusRx’s decades of clinical experience and deep science-based proprietary advanced technology, the APPRAISETM solution (Actionable PolyPharmacy Risk Index for Safety and Equity) is leveraged to improve patient outcomes through medication safety insights delivered by Precision Clinical Pharmacists.

Together, healthŌme and GalenusRx refine the standards of medication management, merging personalized medication plan safety with genomics-driven insights for a comprehensive and engaging policyholder experience

About healthŌme, Inc.

healthŌme, Inc. is a genomics-based, precision-health navigation company operating at the intersection of life insurance, life science and health management. With a fully integrated, in-house genetics lab, healthŌme is dedicated to simplifying and accelerating access to technologies and services that can dramatically alter an individual’s health trajectory, with an initial focus on cancer. healthŌme, in partnership with Hannover Re US, the reinsurer for healthŌme’s first-of-its-kind cancer program, cancerŌme, designs and delivers tech-enabled, precision health management solutions through a network of life and critical insurance carriers. healthŌme and its subsidiary, Kailos Genetics, are based at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama. To learn more, visit www.healthome.com/services, and stay connected with us on LinkedIn.

About GalenusRx, Inc.

Founded in 2023 by a team of internationally recognized healthcare leaders, GalenusRx is revolutionizing medication safety with the power of precision. The company’s proprietary platform, APPRAISE, analyzes drug-drug, multi-drug, drug-gene and drug-disease interactions to provide a unique and comprehensive risk assessment, individualized down to the DNA. Through the Lifesaving InsightsTM consulting service, Precision Clinical Pharmacists deliver tailored recommendations for safer, more effective drug regimens. Together, these solutions directly address polypharmacy and the potential for adverse drug events — a leading cause of death in the United States. GalenusRx’s deep data analysis also enhances the quality, safety and efficiency of virtual clinical trials, allowing for biosimulations based on real patient data that don’t expose patients to risk. The benefits span from consumers to healthcare providers, insurers and pharmaceutical companies, with GalenusRx’s technology leading the way toward better health outcomes and lower total medical costs. For more information, visit www.galenusrx.com or contact info@galenusrx.com.

