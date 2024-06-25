SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWS
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. was acquired by BiomX in 2024.
Business
Movers & Shakers: Adaptive Phage, Atossa, Nimbus and more
New Movers & Shakers took over the roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief medical officer and more at companies including Scenic Biotech, Biofrontera and X4 Pharmaceuticals.
October 27, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Avillion Attack Asthma
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
May 20, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Allogene, Progenity, Adaptive Phage Tout New Top Executives
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 28, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Man using calculator
Business
Money on the Move: March 30-April 5
The AMR Action Fund financed two of this week’s money moves. Other moves ranged from medical devices to wearable sensor data companies. For that and more, continue reading.
April 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
IDWeek Presentations Highlight Continued Response to COVID-19
As the 10th annual IDWeek (Infectious Disease Week) Conference begins, treatments aimed at COVID-19 will certainly dominate the program.
September 29, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Sept. 17
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
September 16, 2021
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 6
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
August 6, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 2
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
July 1, 2021
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Deals
BiomX Announces Entry into Merger Agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics and Concurrent $50 Million Financing
March 6, 2024
 · 
15 min read
BioCapital
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Closes on $12 Million Investment in $30 Million Series B1 to Fight Antibiotic Resistant Infections
June 13, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Enters Collaboration and License Agreement with Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hadassah Medical Center
May 24, 2023
 · 
7 min read
BioCapital
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the PHAGE Clinical Trial Evaluating Phage Therapy in Cystic Fibrosis-related Respiratory Infection
January 12, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Appoints Edward Fang as Chief Medical Officer
October 25, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Awarded Additional $5 Million from U.S. Defense Health Agency to Support Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis Clinical Trial
October 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Announces “The AMR RAPID™ Challenge” for the Infectious Disease Research Community: Find a Bacteria Resistant to APT’s Investigational Phage Bank
September 7, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the DANCE Trial, a Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating APT Phage Bank in Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis
May 18, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Appoints Rob Casper as Vice President of Clinical Operations
April 26, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Extends Series B to $61 million with Addition of The AMR Action Fund
April 4, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Load More