IQVIA
NEWS
Tempting as it may be to turn to full automation to meet burdensome requirements, the potential for hallucination and other issues means biopharma companies must proceed with caution.
Applications of the technology range from data collection to drug design to raising the alarm on product safety, but its adoption is also creating some anxiety.
Since the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, biopharma has poured money into this new form of artificial intelligence, but companies remain cautious with unproven technology.
The Federal Trade Commission’s increased scrutiny of mergers has now hit IQVIA, whose proposed acquisition of Propel Media has been challenged by the watchdog agency.
For the United States, the total economic burden of rare disease is estimated to be $2.2 trillion per year.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 18, 2020.
Joe Rymsza, vice president of Pharmacovigilance and Regulatory Technology Solutions for IQVIA, took time out to discuss trends in PV and regulation in the biopharma industry in the coming year.
Clinical Ink’s Jonathan Andrus Invited to Speak at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy Public Meeting
Clinical Ink is pleased to announce that Jonathan Andrus, chief business officer at Clinical Ink, has been invited to be a panelist in a public meeting hosted by the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy on July 17, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The workshop, convened under a cooperative agreement with the FDA, will discuss opportunities to improve the implementation of risk-based monitoring (RBM) in clinical investigations.
Medidata NEXT London 2019: Blending the Best of Clinical Development, AI-Enabled Platform Demonstrations and Regulatory Compliance for Leaders in Life Sciences
Attend NEXT London 2019 to explore how the European Life Science landscape can embrace digital transformation to stay ahead of regulatory and market developments
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