Samsung Biologics
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The agreement, which runs through 2033, comes as Samsung Biologics continues to expand its large manufacturing footprint in South Korea.
With PolyPeptide manufacturing peptides such as GLP-1 medicines, Samsung Biologics has identified the deal as a way to tap into fast-growing demand for obesity drug production services.
The deal follows a $1.06 billion U.S. contract in July 2024 and a $1.24 billion agreement with an Asia-based pharma a few months later.
Samsung Biologics announced Tuesday it has signed its largest contract ever—a $1.06 billion manufacturing deal with an unnamed pharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.S.
The deal is an expansion of an existing production agreement between the companies and just one of several deals with large pharma companies that the Korean biotech has scooped up this year.
The pharmaceutical giant is tapping the world’s largest biomanufacturing facility operated by Samsung Biologics for biosimilar production.
Most of Samsung’s investment will be in South Korea, and it expects to create 80,000 new jobs through 2026, or about 16,000 positions annually.
A recent research report points to the CDMO market heating up. P&S projected the global biologics CDMO market would hit $31.839 million by 2030.
Biogen is selling its nearly 50% stake in Samsung Bioepis for $2.3 billion. The move will provide Biogen with additional capital while preparing to cut additional costs through a rumored employee layoff.
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