NextCure, Inc.
NEWS
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, announced that the company will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm ET.
Four biotech companies began trading on the Nasdaq this morning. Here’s a look at today’s launches and one rumored IPO.
A summary of IPOs from companies in the biotech and pharma world since May 1, 2019.
Although 2018 marked a record year for biopharma initial public offerings (IPO), 2019 has had a number of IPOs so far as well. Here’s a look at four recent IPO filings—and $86 million appears to be the magic number.
A summary of IPOs from companies in the biotech and pharma world since April 1, 2019.
New Haven, Conn.-based NextCure and the Yale University Office of Corporate Research (OCR) announced the publication of a study describing Siglec-15 (S15), a new target for immunotherapy. The article was published in the journal Nature Medicine.
New Year, fresh start? Could be. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities across the U.S., using 30 key indicators to evaluate their job strength. Some of those factors were job opportunities, employment growth, monthly average starting salary and employment outlook.
Lilly is paying NextCure $25 million upfront. NextCure will be eligible for various development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on any commercial products. In addition, Lilly invested $15 million in NextCure equity.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS