NextCure, Inc.

NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 7, 2021
11 min read
Alex Keown
BioCapital
NextCure to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, announced that the company will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm ET.
November 27, 2019
2 min read
Deals
4 Biotech Companies List on the Nasdaq Today
Four biotech companies began trading on the Nasdaq this morning. Here’s a look at today’s launches and one rumored IPO.
May 9, 2019
4 min read
Mark Terry
Deals
BioSpace’s List of May 2019 Life Science IPOs
A summary of IPOs from companies in the biotech and pharma world since May 1, 2019.
May 7, 2019
1 min read
Editorial Staff
Deals
IPO News: 4 Biopharma Companies Ready to Launch
Although 2018 marked a record year for biopharma initial public offerings (IPO), 2019 has had a number of IPOs so far as well. Here’s a look at four recent IPO filings—and $86 million appears to be the magic number.
April 15, 2019
3 min read
Mark Terry
Deals
BioSpace’s List of April 2019 Life Science IPOs
A summary of IPOs from companies in the biotech and pharma world since April 1, 2019.
April 5, 2019
2 min read
Editorial Staff
Drug Development
NextCure and Yale Publish New Immuno-Oncology Target, Siglec-15
New Haven, Conn.-based NextCure and the Yale University Office of Corporate Research (OCR) announced the publication of a study describing Siglec-15 (S15), a new target for immunotherapy. The article was published in the journal Nature Medicine.
March 5, 2019
2 min read
Mark Terry
Employer Resources
Top 10 Cities in the U.S. for the Job Market
New Year, fresh start? Could be. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities across the U.S., using 30 key indicators to evaluate their job strength. Some of those factors were job opportunities, employment growth, monthly average starting salary and employment outlook.
January 14, 2019
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Eli Lilly Pushes Full Steam Ahead on Immuno-Oncology With NextCure Pact
Lilly is paying NextCure $25 million upfront. NextCure will be eligible for various development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on any commercial products. In addition, Lilly invested $15 million in NextCure equity.
November 6, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
NextCure Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
6 min read
Drug Development
NextCure Presents Phase 1b Data on NC410 and Pembrolizumab Combination at ASCO 2024
May 30, 2024
5 min read
BioCapital
NextCure and LCB Present Preclinical Data on B7-H4 Antibody Drug Conjugate at AACR 2024Poster presentation highlights strong safety and pharmacokinetic profiles for LNCB74
April 8, 2024
5 min read
Business
NextCure Appoints Dr. Rakesh Dixit to Scientific Advisory Board
April 4, 2024
3 min read
BioCapital
NextCure to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 2, 2024
2 min read
Business
NextCure Provides Business Update and Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 21, 2024
12 min read
Drug Development
NextCure Publishes Preclinical Data Demonstrating Function of FLRT3 as a T Cell Inhibitor in Science Advances
March 5, 2024
4 min read
BioCapital
NextCure Publishes Non-Clinical Data Demonstrating Anti-Siglec-15 Treatment Prevented Bone Loss Due to Immobilization from Acute Spinal Cord Injury
December 21, 2023
4 min read
BioCapital
NextCure Provides Year-End Clinical Pipeline Updates
December 14, 2023
3 min read
BioCapital
NextCure to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
November 20, 2023
2 min read
