Vividion Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
Vividion Therapeutics and Tavros Therapeutics entered into a five-year collaboration agreement, valued at up to $930 million, to discover and develop four novel oncology targets.
Bayer has transformed its pipeline by acquiring multiple cell and gene therapy companies, paving the way for life-saving and life-altering therapies for patients with different disease types.
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer is paying $1.5 billion upfront and up to $500 million in various milestone payments.
The companies will leverage Vividion’s proteomics screening platform and small molecule library to target novel E3 ligases in addition to a variety of oncology and immunology therapy targets.
The COVID-19 battle dominates the news, but it doesn’t constitute all the news. Here’s what several Southern California Biotech Beach companies are doing that you might have missed.
For Vividion, the financing round comes about a year after the company forged a $101 million collaboration with Celgene.
Every year, Forbes creates a list of 30 Under 30, people under the age of 30 who have made a mark and show promise in various areas. They just came out with the 2019 30 Under 30: Healthcare. Here we highlight a dozen of the winners for their roles in biopharma-related endeavors.
Here’s a look at who shook things up in the world of pharma and biotech this week.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS