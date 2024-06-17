SUBSCRIBE
Vividion Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWS
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty
Business
Bayer’s Vividion Bets up to $930M for Tavros Oncology Partnership
Vividion Therapeutics and Tavros Therapeutics entered into a five-year collaboration agreement, valued at up to $930 million, to discover and develop four novel oncology targets.
October 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Volker Hartmann/Getty Images
Business
Legendary Bayer is Reinventing its Story with Cell and Gene Therapy
Bayer has transformed its pipeline by acquiring multiple cell and gene therapy companies, paving the way for life-saving and life-altering therapies for patients with different disease types.
January 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Avilar Debuts to Pioneer Extracellular Protein Degradation
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
November 18, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
nitpicker/Shutterstock
Deals
Bayer Drops $2 Billion to Drug the Undruggable
Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer is paying $1.5 billion upfront and up to $500 million in various milestone payments.
August 5, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Vividion and Roche Partner on Research Pact Worth “Several Billion Dollars”
The companies will leverage Vividion’s proteomics screening platform and small molecule library to target novel E3 ligases in addition to a variety of oncology and immunology therapy targets.
May 19, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Beach
Beyond COVID-19: Biotech Beach Companies Reinvigorate Small Molecules, Cannabinoids and More
The COVID-19 battle dominates the news, but it doesn’t constitute all the news. Here’s what several Southern California Biotech Beach companies are doing that you might have missed.
April 15, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Biotech Beach
Vividion Secures $82 Million to Advance Its Lead Programs into the Clinic
For Vividion, the financing round comes about a year after the company forged a $101 million collaboration with Celgene.
April 30, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com
Business
Highlight: A Dozen of the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Healthcare
Every year, Forbes creates a list of 30 Under 30, people under the age of 30 who have made a mark and show promise in various areas. They just came out with the 2019 30 Under 30: Healthcare. Here we highlight a dozen of the winners for their roles in biopharma-related endeavors.
November 14, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Movers and Shakers Oct. 1
Here’s a look at who shook things up in the world of pharma and biotech this week.
September 28, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Beach
Vividion Therapeutics and Roche Jointly Publish Landmark Nature Paper on Clinical-Stage Covalent Allosteric Inhibitor of Werner Helicase (WRN)
April 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Vividion Therapeutics starts Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid and hematologic tumors with oral STAT3 inhibitor
February 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Vividion Therapeutics Recognized as a San Diego area ‘Top Workplaces 2023’ Award Winner by the San Diego Union-Tribune
November 21, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Vividion Therapeutics Names Shawn Rose as Chief Development Officer
September 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Vividion Therapeutics Promotes Matt Patricelli to Chief Scientific Officer
March 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Vividion Therapeutics Recognized as a San Diego area ‘Top Workplaces 2022’ Award Winner by the San Diego Union-Tribune
November 21, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Tavros Therapeutics and Vividion Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Enhance Targeted Oncology Programs
October 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Business
Vividion Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
September 22, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Bayer Strengthens Drug Discovery Platform Through Acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics
August 5, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Versant Ventures Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Company Vividion Therapeutics
August 5, 2021
 · 
2 min read
