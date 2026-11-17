SK pharmteco
NEWS
SK pharmteco’s Tatiana Nanda, chief technical officer of SK pharmteco Viral Vector North America discusses what gene therapy sponsors must account for sooner rather than later when preparing for GMP manufacturing.
In this webinar, experts from SK pharmteco’s European and North American sites share practical experience addressing these challenges across the linker-payload development lifecycle—from facility and containment strategy through process and analytical development, scale-up, cleaning, and final product release. Case-based examples will illustrate how integrated chemistry, engineering, analytical, and industrial hygiene strategies can reduce technical risk and support the rapid transition of emerging ADC programs into GMP manufacturing.
In this episode of Denatured, sponsored by SK pharmteco, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvind Singh, vice president and global head of supply chain. In this episode, we explore how CDMOs are reshaping supply‑chain strategy for a new generation of complex modalities.
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