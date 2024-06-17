RemeGen Biosciences, Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: A dry eye/Kryuchka Yaroslav_Adobe Stock
Drug Development
Opinion: Hope on the Horizon for Sjogren’s Syndrome
Despite multiple therapeutics approved to treat localized symptoms, there are currently no systemic therapies on the market for Sjogren’s syndrome.
May 4, 2023
3 min read
Jia Jie Chen
IN THE PRESS
Policy
RemeGen’s Telitacicept (RC18) Granted Fast Track Designation by United States FDA for Treatment of Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome
April 2, 2024
3 min read
BioCapital
RemeGen Presents Oral Presentation on Evaluation of Its Proprietary Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for Cervical Cancer at ESGO 2024
March 10, 2024
4 min read
BioCapital
World Cancer Day 2024: RemeGen Announces Three Significant Developments in the Global Fight Against Cancer, Narrowing the Care Gap
February 2, 2024
4 min read
Policy
RemeGen’s RC88 Obtained FDA Fast Track Designation, Heralds New Hope for Ovarian Cancer Patients
January 12, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
RemeGen to Present Telitacicept Phase III Clinical Trial Results for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients in a Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Presentation Session at the American College of Rheumatology
November 15, 2023
3 min read
Drug Development
RemeGen’s Telitacicept Shows Significant Promise in Phase II Trial for Primary Sjogren’s Syndrome: Findings Published in Prestigious Rheumatology Journal
July 25, 2023
4 min read
Biotech Bay
RemeGen and Innovent Collaborate on Clinical Trials to Evaluate the Potential of RC88 and RC108 Combined with PD-1 Therapy for Advanced Solid Tumors
July 9, 2023
5 min read
Business
Innovent and RemeGen Enter into Clinical Trial Collaboration Investigating Combination Therapy of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) and Novel ADC Candidates for Advanced Solid Tumors in China
June 25, 2023
12 min read
BioCapital
RemeGen Demonstrates Profitability to Successfully Receive Approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Upgrade Stock Short Name
June 5, 2023
5 min read
BioCapital
ASCO 2023: RemeGen Exhibits Promising Results of Disitamab Vedotin in Bladder Cancer
June 5, 2023
5 min read
