RemeGen Biosciences, Inc.

Opinion: Hope on the Horizon for Sjogren’s Syndrome
Despite multiple therapeutics approved to treat localized symptoms, there are currently no systemic therapies on the market for Sjogren’s syndrome.
May 4, 2023
·
3 min read
·
Jia Jie Chen
Policy
RemeGen’s Telitacicept (RC18) Granted Fast Track Designation by United States FDA for Treatment of Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome
April 2, 2024
·
3 min read
RemeGen Presents Oral Presentation on Evaluation of Its Proprietary Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for Cervical Cancer at ESGO 2024
March 10, 2024
·
4 min read
World Cancer Day 2024: RemeGen Announces Three Significant Developments in the Global Fight Against Cancer, Narrowing the Care Gap
February 2, 2024
·
4 min read
RemeGen’s RC88 Obtained FDA Fast Track Designation, Heralds New Hope for Ovarian Cancer Patients
January 12, 2024
·
3 min read
RemeGen to Present Telitacicept Phase III Clinical Trial Results for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients in a Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Presentation Session at the American College of Rheumatology
November 15, 2023
·
3 min read
RemeGen’s Telitacicept Shows Significant Promise in Phase II Trial for Primary Sjogren’s Syndrome: Findings Published in Prestigious Rheumatology Journal
July 25, 2023
·
4 min read
RemeGen and Innovent Collaborate on Clinical Trials to Evaluate the Potential of RC88 and RC108 Combined with PD-1 Therapy for Advanced Solid Tumors
July 9, 2023
·
5 min read
Innovent and RemeGen Enter into Clinical Trial Collaboration Investigating Combination Therapy of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) and Novel ADC Candidates for Advanced Solid Tumors in China
June 25, 2023
·
12 min read
RemeGen Demonstrates Profitability to Successfully Receive Approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Upgrade Stock Short Name
June 5, 2023
·
5 min read
ASCO 2023: RemeGen Exhibits Promising Results of Disitamab Vedotin in Bladder Cancer
June 5, 2023
·
5 min read
