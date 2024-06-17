SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Codiak BioSciences

NEWS
Policy
The COVID-19 Pandemic: It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be under control, it’s clear that it’s not over, with the rise of more subvariants. Read on for more details.
July 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of joreks/Getty Images
Business
Novo Nordisk, Flagship Enter Deal For Cardiometabolic, Rare Disorder Treatments
Flagship Pioneering has partnered with Novo Nordisk to build a portfolio of potential treatments for cardiometabolic and rare diseases.
May 11, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 6
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 5, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Business
Moderna Co-founder Afeyan Discusses Entrepreneurship Philosophy
Noubar Afeyan, founder of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna, spoke at an event hosted by the Institute of Global Health Innovation.
April 25, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Vesalius, Rondo Debut to Redefine Treatment Paradigms
Flagship will pour in $75 million into Vesalius to support its beginnings, while Rondo raised $67 million to support the development of its preclinical pipeline.
March 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
Flagship’s Afeyan Outlines Biotech’s Top 4 Trends
Today, Noubar Afeyan, founder of Flagship Pioneering, published the platform development company’s 2022 Annual Letter, and in it, outlined what he sees as the four top forces shaping the future of biotech.
January 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Codiak BioSciences Un-Strands Assets with Extracellular Vesicles
Codiak has two engineered exosome programs in Phase I, each showing different types of engineering possibilities to deliver targeted payloads that pharmaceutical companies haven’t managed to push all the way through the clinic.
August 16, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Zipkin
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 14
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with Movers & Shakers.
May 13, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Beach
Biopharma Money on the Move: October 7-14
Find out which life sciences companies are raking in the cash this week, as companies from around the globe provide updates on their financing rounds and IPOs.
October 15, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2017
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Codiak BioSciences to Pursue Asset Sale through Voluntary Chapter 11 Process
March 27, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
ATUM Announces Leap-In Transposase® Licensing Agreement with Codiak Biosciences to Support Manufacturing of Exosome-Based Therapeutics
January 24, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Codiak BioSciences to Participate 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
November 28, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Codiak Presents Preclinical Data on exoASO™-STAT6 and exoASO™-C/EBPβ Programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting
November 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
Business
Codiak BioSciences Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Progress
November 3, 2022
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Codiak Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating its Pan Beta-Coronavirus Vaccine Elicits Broad Protective Immunity Against Known Variants of SARS-CoV-2 and Related Sarbecoviruses
October 12, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Codiak to Present New Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potent Monotherapy Activity of Two Engineered Exosome Intravenous Candidates Targeting Macrophages
October 5, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Codiak Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
September 12, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Codiak Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants - September 12, 2022
September 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Codiak BioSciences Announces Program Reprioritization and Corporate Restructuring
August 30, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Load More