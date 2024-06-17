Codiak BioSciences
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be under control, it’s clear that it’s not over, with the rise of more subvariants. Read on for more details.
Flagship Pioneering has partnered with Novo Nordisk to build a portfolio of potential treatments for cardiometabolic and rare diseases.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Noubar Afeyan, founder of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna, spoke at an event hosted by the Institute of Global Health Innovation.
Flagship will pour in $75 million into Vesalius to support its beginnings, while Rondo raised $67 million to support the development of its preclinical pipeline.
Today, Noubar Afeyan, founder of Flagship Pioneering, published the platform development company’s 2022 Annual Letter, and in it, outlined what he sees as the four top forces shaping the future of biotech.
Codiak has two engineered exosome programs in Phase I, each showing different types of engineering possibilities to deliver targeted payloads that pharmaceutical companies haven’t managed to push all the way through the clinic.
Find out which life sciences companies are raking in the cash this week, as companies from around the globe provide updates on their financing rounds and IPOs.
