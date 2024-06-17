SUBSCRIBE
SIGA Technologies, Inc.

NEWS
Doctor in rubber gloves examining rashes a child's legs
Infectious disease
SIGA, US Government Ink $113M Procurement Deal for Smallpox, Mpox Drug
Oral doses of SIGA Technologies’ antiviral drug Tpoxx will help the U.S. maintain its reserves of the vaccine in preparation for future potential outbreaks, according to the company.
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: New Monkeypox Trial, Another COVID-19 Antiviral & WCLC
With Monkeypox, COVID-19, Long COVID symptoms and persistent diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, the world is dealing with a lot right now. Here’s a look at the latest in clinical trial news.
August 5, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
Drug Development
U.S. Regulators Announce Plans for Monkeypox Antiviral Trial
Experts from U.S. health regulatory agencies have announced plans to conduct a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of TPOXX (tecovirimat) as an antiviral for monkeypox.
August 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Monkey pox vesicles in a hand
Policy
Are Companies Scrapping COVID Therapies for Monkeypox?
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
July 26, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Monkeypox new disease dangerous over the world. Patient with Monkey Pox. Painful rash, red spots blisters on the hand. Close up rash, human hands with Health problem. Banner, copy space. Painful rash, red spots blisters on the hand. Close up Allergy rash, human hands with dermatitis and Health problem. Ill eczema skin of patient. Viral Diseases. Red rashes on the palm. Enterovirus. coxsackie
Policy
US Orders 500K Doses of Bavarian Nordic Monkeypox Vaccine
Bavarian Nordic announced the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.
June 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Monkey pox vesicles in a hand
Pharm Country
Early Warnings of Monkeypox Ignored Prior to Unprecedented Outbreak
Warnings of Monkeypox went unheeded as scientists around the world began to uncover clues about the disease’s origin. Here are the latest updates on the monkeypox virus.
May 26, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Policy
Potential Third US Case of Monkeypox Detected, but Officials Not Sounding Alarm
Sunday night, U.S. health authorities announced that they may have found the third documented case of monkeypox in a patient in South Florida.
May 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Monkeypox, A Member Of The Orthopox Family Of Viruses, Is An Infection Accidentally Transmitted To Humans Due To Its Similarity To The Smallpox Virus. Although Animals Infected With Monkeypox Exhibit No Symptoms, Infected Humans Manifest High Fever Accompanied By Headaches, Cervical And Inguinal Adenopathy, And Cutaneous Lesions That Are Similar To Those That Characterize A Smallpox Infection. As With Smallpox, No Effective Medical Treatment Has Been Identified. Here, The Arms And Legs Of A 4 Year Old Girl Infected With Monkeypox. Bondua, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)
Policy
Life Sciences Companies Shore Up Resources as US Confirms First Monkeypox Case
On Wednesday evening, a man in Massachusetts became the first person reported to have a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The man contracted monkeypox after traveling to Canada.
May 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
FDA
With Looming Bioterrorism Threats, FDA Approves First Smallpox Therapeutic
Shares of Siga Technologies soared more than 11 percent late Friday after the company announced that its smallpox treatment Tpoxx was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
July 16, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
August 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
SIGA to Host Business Update Call on August 1 Following Release of Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
SIGA Announces U.S. Government Procurement Order of $113 Million for Oral TPOXX®
July 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
May 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Call on May 7 Following Release of First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
SIGA Amends International Promotion Agreement with Meridian to Enhance International Growth Opportunities of Oral TPOXX®
April 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
SIGA Names Larry Miller General Counsel
March 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
SIGA Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.60 Per Share
March 12, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Call on March 12th, 2024 Following Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 5, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
SIGA Announces Appointment of Diem Nguyen, Ph.D., MBA, as New Chief Executive Officer
January 22, 2024
 · 
8 min read
