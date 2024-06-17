SIGA Technologies, Inc.
NEWS
Oral doses of SIGA Technologies’ antiviral drug Tpoxx will help the U.S. maintain its reserves of the vaccine in preparation for future potential outbreaks, according to the company.
With Monkeypox, COVID-19, Long COVID symptoms and persistent diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, the world is dealing with a lot right now. Here’s a look at the latest in clinical trial news.
Experts from U.S. health regulatory agencies have announced plans to conduct a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of TPOXX (tecovirimat) as an antiviral for monkeypox.
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
Bavarian Nordic announced the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.
Warnings of Monkeypox went unheeded as scientists around the world began to uncover clues about the disease’s origin. Here are the latest updates on the monkeypox virus.
Sunday night, U.S. health authorities announced that they may have found the third documented case of monkeypox in a patient in South Florida.
On Wednesday evening, a man in Massachusetts became the first person reported to have a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The man contracted monkeypox after traveling to Canada.
Shares of Siga Technologies soared more than 11 percent late Friday after the company announced that its smallpox treatment Tpoxx was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS