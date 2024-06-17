SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Cour Pharmaceuticals

NEWS
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Business
Cour Raises $105M in Series A Round with Backing From Big Pharma
The investment in Illinois-based Cour Pharmaceuticals had participation from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiatives and Roche Ventures.
January 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition for Strategic Growth Objectives
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Appoints Paul M. Peloso, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
May 21, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
COUR Pharmaceuticals Secures $105 Million in Series A Financing Co-Led by Lumira Ventures and Alpha Wave Ventures
January 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dannielle Appelhans as Chief Operating Officer
July 19, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Biotechnology Industry Veteran Robert F. Carey Joins Board of Directors as Lead Independent Director
February 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Myasthenia Gravis
October 25, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces $30M Financing Led by Alpha Wave Ventures
September 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
COUR NanoParticle (CNP) Technology Induces Antigen Specific Tolerance, Halting the Progression of Type 1 Diabetes in Spontaneous NOD Model
August 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brian C. Bock As Chief Financial Officer
February 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
FDA
COUR Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CNP-104 for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
January 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Load More
JOBS