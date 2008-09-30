DiaMedica Inc. Selected as One of Canada’s Top Ten(TM) Competition Winners for the Second Consecutive Year

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - September 30, 2008) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for Type 2 diabetes has been selected as a winner of the 2009 annual Canada’s Top 10™ Competition (www.topcanadiancompanies.ca), an award the Company was honoured with in 2008. Winners will gather on October 7th at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Hotel in Ottawa to hone their presentation skills, meet local and regional investors, and prepare themselves for the first leg of the 2009 Investment Forum series.