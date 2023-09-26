Cytovance Biologics Announces Dr. Axel Schleyer to Expand Footprint and Service Offering as Chief Commercial Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma, September 27, 2023 – Cytovance Biologics, a leading full-service mammalian and microbial large molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the addition of Axel Schleyer, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Dr. Schleyer brings over 20 years of international clinical and commercial CDMO experience to the company, with particular expertise in navigating complex service agreements and building impactful teams. At Cytovance, he will unite his business acumen and Ph.D. in chemistry and molecular biology to lead all commercial functions including marketing, sales, science engagement, and customer support.

“We are very excited to welcome Axel to our team,” said Cytovance CEO, Ping Zhang, MBA. “With multiple advanced service offerings in both microbial fermentation and mammalian cell culture as well as newly available capacity in our larger production suites, now is the right time to begin building a powerful commercial presence. With Axel at the helm of these efforts, we can continue our mission to deliver ingenuity and high-quality biologics to partners and patients.”

Dr. Schleyer joins the team most recently from Stelis BioPharma, where he served as SVP of Business Development after his tenure as President and CEO of Aragen Bioscience. He has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at AGC Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Baxter Healthcare, and Lonza, where he supported international activities in the United States, Germany, China, Japan, and Switzerland. Dr. Schleyer is a doctoral graduate of the University of Hamburg and carried out his postdoctoral studies at the Scripps Research Institute, known for influential bioscience innovations. Additionally, he holds an MBA from California State University.

“Cytovance Biologics is a very special CDMO, with a history deeply rooted in successful novel drug development and a team that I believe is uniquely positioned to deliver both scientific rigor and extreme ingenuity in the face of complex customer needs,” shared Dr. Schleyer. “As both Team Cytovance and individuals, my colleagues share an infectious energy and passion for problem-solving that I find inspiring. I have enjoyed my time in Oklahoma City meeting the team, exploring our facilities, and assessing opportunities to grow our CGMP manufacturing capacity. And I look forward to leveraging my experience to grow our industry footprint by sharing how a responsive, reliable, and resourceful CDMO partner can make a world of difference on the path from molecule to market.”



