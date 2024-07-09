SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

ClinicaSpace

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
FDA
How Might the FDA Evolve Under RFK Jr. and Makary?
Ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings, experts—and RFK’s own family—expressed concerns about his vaccine-related views, though the same experts are largely unfazed by the level of power he and Marty Makary could ultimately wield over the FDA.
January 29, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Back view of disabled teenager in wheelchair looking out window, having depression at home, copy space. Paraplegic teen boy feeling stressed and upset, suffering from loneliness indoors
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
5 DMD Candidates to Watch in 2025
Riding recent momentum in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy space, Capricor Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Regenxbio and more aim to deliver the next wave of progress with near-term data and regulatory milestones.
January 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2025 New year art collage trendy sticker or banner template isolated on transparent background. Halftone hands holding disco ball and cut out gold glitter numbers. Modern retro vector illustration
Antibody-drug conjugates
Daiichi Sankyo Admits 2024 Wasn’t ‘Perfect’ but 2025 Is Starting Off With a Bang
The Japanese pharma had one asset rejected by the FDA and withdrew a regulatory application for another, but already this month the company has secured an approval for AstraZeneca-partnered Dato-DXd, to be marketed as Datroway.
January 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Space on Cusp of Pivotal Era
While the last decade has brought considerable progress for patients with DMD, substantial unmet need remains. Several companies including Wave, Dyne and Avidity are looking to answer the call with investigational therapies targeting greater efficacy and broader reach.
January 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Medicine or pharmacy abstract geometric pattern. Corporate identity geometrical shape background or medicine presentation retro vector pattern with thermometer, stethoscope, lab flask and pills
Business
2025 Investment to Swing Toward I&I, Obesity, More: Experts
As the year gets underway, analysts and biotech executives highlight cell therapy’s pivot from oncology to autoimmune diseases, a continued appetite for next-generation obesity drugs and an increased focus on neuromuscular, kidney and cardiovascular diseases.
January 21, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Cancer cells
Cancer
Reframing Multiple Myeloma: From Fatal to Chronic and Even Curable
Traditionally carrying a dire prognosis, the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma is changing, with CAR T therapies, bispecifics and more contributing to multifaceted regimens unique to each patient’s needs.
January 21, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Doubtful businessman stands in front of a crossroad with road split in three different ways as arrows shows opposed courses. Business challenge, choosing a correct pathway. Difficult decision concept
Lung cancer
After Tough 2024, AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo Push Enters Key Period
Even before the FDA’s recent approval of Dato-DXd in breast cancer, analysts predicted sales of the antibody-drug conjugate could hit $5.9 billion in 2030. However, the asset faced a series of setbacks in 2024.
January 21, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Courtesy Getty Images
Opinion
New Treatments for Celiac Disease Gain Traction
There are currently no treatments available for celiac disease beyond a gluten-free diet. Several late-phase companies aim to change the paradigm and deliver hope and progress soon.
January 21, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Staying ahead of your competitors. Accelerated development of the company. Innovation vision. Customized solution. Unique skills. Red paper plane and whites. 3d render
FDA
5 Novel FDA Approvals Notched in 2024
Among the 55 novel drugs that crossed the regulatory finish line last year were notable new mechanisms of action, coming particularly in the oncology and neurosciences spaces.
January 13, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Regulatory
Keytruda and Opdivo Scrutiny Highlights FDA’s Evolving Biomarker Focus
An FDA committee’s September 2024 vote to limit the use of Merck’s Keytruda and BMS’ Opdivo in stomach and esophageal cancers based on PD-L1 expression levels reflects an emerging trend that leverages ever-maturing datasets.
January 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More