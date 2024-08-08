SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

August 8, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Kate Goodwin
A syringe and vaccine bottle on Novavax background

Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto

Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto

The vaccine maker on Thursday reported $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than the analyst consensus of $458.6 million.

Novavax cut the top end of its 2024 revenue forecast on Thursday by $225 million in anticipation of lower sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company also reported disappointing second-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations.

Total revenue in Q2 was reported at $415.5 million, falling about $43 million short of analysts’ estimates. Product sales for the year were lowered from $400 million to $600 million down to $275 million to $375 million.

It’s been a rocky road for Novavax since February 2023 when the vaccine maker issued a candid warning to investors, expressing doubts about its ability to continue operations beyond February 2024. Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 shot—its only approved product—was beat to the market by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccines.

However, the company has so far pulled through and removed the warning notice, with the help of a $1.2 billion deal with French drugmaker Sanofi, which will book sales of Novavax’s vaccine starting in 2025 while Novavax receives royalties on its sales plus those of COVID-19 and flu combination vaccines. The deal brought an infusion of cash into the struggling company.

Following the deal, Novavax issued a full-year revenue forecast of $970 million to $1.17 billion. However, with its Q2 results, the company has cut expectations to a total revenue range of $700 million to $800 million, indicating lower vaccine deliveries in 2024. The new forecast included the upfront payment, royalty and revenue from the Sanofi deal—$425 million compared to the $570 million expected under the agreement in May.

The deal with Sanofi has “significantly de-risked” Novavax’s stock, Jefferies analyst Roger Song wrote in a note to investors last month, “critically removing liquidity going concern and supporting near and long-term valuation creation.” Song said the deal brings limited visibility to Novavax but a “relatively certain” $700 million in cash with milestone payments related to the COVID-19 and COVID-Flu combination vaccines.

Earnings Maryland COVID-19
Kate Goodwin
Kate Goodwin Kate Goodwin
Kate Goodwin is a freelance life science writer based in Des Moines, Iowa. She can be reached at kate.goodwin@biospace.com and on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac