Visura Technologies Continues to Innovate TEECAD System, First and Only Camera for Use with TEE Probes

Company Committed to TEECAD for Use with Smaller Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Probes

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 -- Visura Technologies, Inc., a privately owned medical device company based in Minneapolis, today announced an initiative for the next innovation in transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging technology – the TEECAD mini. In 2023, Visura commercialized the first and only digital camera that allows for real-time visualization for use with adult TEE probes. The company will now focus on expanding the proprietary and patent-protected camera system for use with smaller probes for procedures in adult patients with anatomical requirements not currently served by standard TEE probe sizes.

In booth 740 during The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) 2024, Visura will meet with key opinion leaders to gain insight and feedback about the new mini-TEE probes that are entering the market. Visura will use this research to support the TEECAD mini program. Clinicians can also see the Visura TEECAD System at the TEECAD Innovation Station, a demonstration center for physicians to experience the benefits of real-time visualization.

The TEECAD mini program builds on several recent milestones for the company. In addition to expanding its clinical and commercialization teams, the company increased evaluations and traction at key medical centers over the last quarter by 85%. The company counts some of the largest and most prestigious hospital systems in the country as customers and evaluators.

“Since the development of TEE probes in the 1970s, there have been few significant updates,” said David Marmor, M.D., Visura’s founder and chief medical officer. “The introduction of TEECAD was a critical step in TEE procedural evolution. Now probe manufacturers are committed to producing smaller sizes, further validating the need for a camera to allow real-time visualization during the probe placement.”

“We are experiencing tremendous momentum at Visura. As we continue to grow across several key commercial areas and innovate to meet market needs, we see the potential of a smaller size TEECAD as being an important part of our patent-protected product portfolio,” said Christine Horton, president and chief executive officer of Visura Technologies. “Our team is excited to meet and talk with cardiologists from across the country during ASE to gain perspective and knowledge about the next opportunity to offer real-time visualization for TEEs.”

Clinical data also supports the use of TEECAD. Last year at the annual American Society of Echocardiology (ASE) meeting, Sunil Mankad, M.D., Director of Transesophageal Echocardiography, Division of Cardiovascular Ultrasound, Mayo Clinic, shared for the first time data on the use of the technology. The experience in all cases was that TEECAD was safe and effective in imaging the esophagus and surrounding anatomical structures. It reduced the time needed for accurate probe placement and promoted first-pass intubation success with no adverse events. It may also help reduce the cost-of-care for TEE, as additional staff do not need to be called in to support intubations. TEECAD shows promise as a new but essential device for cardiology TEE intubation.1,2

Visura is a privately held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubation. Visura developed the TEECAD System, the world's first and only, FDA-cleared, disposable camera that seamlessly connects to a TEE probe, providing physicians real-time visualization for more efficient and effective probe placement to support safer intubation.

