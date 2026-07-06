Patients across the Gulf region frequently face challenges maintaining medication efficacy during daily activities, commuting, travel, and outdoor exposure. This creates a significant need for passive, portable, and reusable thermal-protection technologies capable of safeguarding medications without refrigeration, batteries, or external power.Management believes TempraMed's technology platform is particularly well-suited for the region given the real-world environmental conditions and the increasing use of high-value injectable therapies requiring strict temperature control.saidElegir Trading was established to play a strategic role across multiple investment and healthcare sectors in Kuwait and the broader region. The company operates as a knowledge-based, results-oriented investment and commercialization organization, acting both as a direct investor and as a provider of corporate finance and execution capabilities.Within healthcare, the company focuses on commercialization, market development, and strategic business opportunities involving medical technologies and healthcare products. Management believes Elegir Trading's regional business network and diversified commercial capabilities position it well to support the introduction and growth of TempraMed products in Kuwait.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:(Confirming the 74.6% adult obesity benchmark).Reports on the increasing frequency of 50°C–53°C days and the shifting habitability of the region.To view the source version of this press release, please visit