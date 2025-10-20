PumasAI Named Best Clinical Pharmacology Tech Innovator 2025 by Global Health and Pharma for the Second Year in a Row

DOVER, Del. (October 20, 2025) – PumasAI, a science-first organization that turns data into life-saving decisions faster, announced today that it has been named Best Clinical Pharmacology Tech Innovator by Global Health and Pharma (GHP) in its Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2025 program. This marks the second year in a row that PumasAI has received this honor by the media publication.

The award is part of the 10th Annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards, which celebrates organizations shaping the future of global health through research, innovation, and technology. According to program administrators, PumasAI stood out for its forward-thinking approach to pharmacometric modeling and simulation, clinical pharmacology analysis and reporting, and machine learning tools, as well as its commitment to improving the ability to support faster, smarter clinical decisions.

“To be recognized by GHP for the second year speaks directly to the quality of our team and the real impact of our technology,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-founder and CEO, PumasAI. “Together, we are focused on creating value by developing tools that help development teams work faster, think deeper, and move closer to delivering new therapies to patients.”

GHP’s judging panel evaluates nominees based on public research and submitted materials. Criteria include measurable innovation, global contribution, continued growth, customer feedback, and dedication to healthcare advancement. All selections are made on merit through an independent review process.

Ivaturi added, “Our product engineers, pharmacometricians and clinical pharmacologists are building the change that they want to see. The innovations coming out of PumasAI illustrate the kind of thinking that our industry needs. They are shaping new approaches, asking better questions, and creating tools that help teams move with more clarity and speed across the entire development process.”

Learn more about PumasAI’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry innovations at https://pumas.ai/our-products.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company include an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle as well as a range of specialized solutions for data analytics, machine learning, clinical trial optimization, and regulatory compliance. Scientists at PumasAI partner with leading pharmaceutical innovators, providing expert consulting in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more. By streamlining modeling, simulation, and data analytics, their solutions empower scientists and pharmaceutical partners to accelerate breakthroughs and deliver transformative healthcare.

For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai

