Neural Announces Completion of the Acquisition of a 30.75% Interest in Hanf.com, a Profitable German CBD Retail Store Chain

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the ""), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, and CWE European Holdings Inc. (""), the owner and operator of a business known as(""), one of Germany's leading CBD retailers, are pleased to announce,andpress releases, that Neural and CWE have completed the first of two transactions whereby the Company is acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of CWE (the ""). Following the closing of this transaction as the first stage of the Strategic Investment Transaction, Neural now holds approximately 30.75% equity interest in CWE.With the partial acquisition of CWE and Hanf.com, Neural is acquiring Germany's market leading retail chain for CBD and related products. With 15 stores (11 directly owned, 4 franchises) and a successful eCommerce platform,has grown rapidly into an business with robust fundamentals, as reflected by its approximately. For the fiscal year 2025, based on its operating performance to date, CWE's management expects to achieve 40% revenue growth and potentially further operating margin expansion through anticipated greater economies of scale.As part of its growth strategy,is focusing on growing its footprint through its low-risk, capital lite franchising model, while executing opportunistically on opportunities to open new fully owned stores in its home market of Bavaria. Furthermore,continues to expand its product portfolio, both through in-house development and strategic partnerships, such as the exclusive agreement to distribute, a premium line of German-crafted, herbal smoking blends developed by TFD GmbH." said Ian Campbell, Neural CEO. "Ronnie Jaegermann, CEO of CWE, added, "The first stage transaction towards the Strategic Investment Transaction brings immediate value to Neural throughstrong fundamentals. Furthermore, the combination creates a company with significant mid- and long-term growth opportunities, as well as potential long-term blue-sky upside:In management's view, the Strategic Investment Transaction provides a foundation for growth supported by measurable business metrics and market opportunities.Pursuant to the Strategic Investment and Option Agreement dated May 28, 2025 (the ""), CWE's shareholders formed a special purpose numbered corporation under the laws of Ontario (""), and transferred a part of their common shares of CWE (the "") to CWE Newco A by way of a share exchange and reorganization. In exchange for the acquisition of all of the common shares of CWE NewCo A, Neural issued its common shares (the "") to CWE Newco A's shareholders. Neural's wholly owned subsidiary formed pursuant to the laws of Ontario (""), was then amalgamated with CWE Newco A, resulting in a three-cornered amalgamation under the(Ontario), with the resulting entity ("") becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Neural (the "").In consideration for the acquisition of CWE Newco A, Neural issued an aggregate of 79,999,960 Neural Shares to former CWE shareholders (being all of the shareholders of CWE Newco A), based on an agreed exchange ratio of 4 Neural Shares for each CWE Share previously held by such CWE shareholders and a deemed price of $0.05 per Neural Share. These Neural Shares represent approximately 47.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a post-transaction basis. Through Amalco A, Neural now indirectly owns 19,999,990 CWE Shares, representing 30.75% of the outstanding CWE Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 20.47% on a fully diluted basis.The Amalgamation was made effective as of August 13, 2025. Former CWE shareholders will receive Direct Registration System (DRS) statements from Odyssey Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in due course.Neural and CWE continue to consider and plan the potential exercise of the Series B Option to advance the Strategic Investment Transaction, the terms of which are outlined in the Company's press release datedand the SIO Agreement, which is available under Neural's profile on. Neural's primary business objectives, as disclosed in its CSE Form 2A Listing Statement dated March 7, 2025 (filed March 12, 2025) remain unchanged. Other than the transaction costs, Neural does not expect that any of its available funds will be used towards advancingbusiness, as CWE expects to have sufficient financial resources to continue its growth organically. Further details regarding the Series B Option will be announced by Neural through a press release when applicable. There is no assurance that the Series B Option will be exercised, or whether any further transactions between Neural and CWE will occur. The exercise of the Series B Option remains subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent set out in SIO Agreement.A portion of the 79,999,960 Neural Shares issued under the transaction, being 313,929 Neural Shares, representing approximately 0.192 % of the transaction total, were issued to Eran Ovadya, a director of the Company and therefore a related party to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 —(""). The Neural shares issued to Mr. Ovadya are in consideration of his ownership in CWE.The issuance of Neural shares to Mr. Ovadya constitutes a "related party transaction" under MI 61-101. The Company is relying on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the consideration to related parties does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before closing because the Series A Option was exercised on August 13, 2025, the same day the press release announcing the transaction was issued.As further described in Neural's press release dated November 25, 2024, and the Listing Statement available under Neural's SEDAR+ profile, Northern Star Capital Inc. (""), a company 100% owned by Alex Storcheus, a director of Neural, acquired an aggregate of 12,712,950 Neural Shares, representing approximately 14.33% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares at that time.As a result of the issuance of Neural Shares in connection with the closing of the first part of the CWE transaction, NSCI's beneficial ownership and control has been diluted to below the 10% early warning reporting threshold under National Instrument 62-104 —. Accordingly, NSCI will be filing an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws.Mr. Storcheus has a long-term view of his investment in the Company. His view of the Company and investment therein may change, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate. Mr. Storcheus may increase or dispose of some or all of his ownership in the Company or may continue to hold his current position. The head office of NSCI is located at 3002-130 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3P5.Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. On August 13, 2025, Neural completed the first stage of this transaction, acquiring a 30.75% equity interest in CWE. The investment provides Neural with exposure toestablished retail and eCommerce operations, which include 15 stores in Germany (11 directly owned and 4 franchises) and a growing product portfolio. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)Marc LakmaakerE:T: +1.647.289.6640To view the source version of this press release, please visit