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Press Releases

NeoGenomics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

July 29, 2026 | 
19 min read

Total revenue increased 11% YoY to $202 million

Clinical services revenue grew 14%, with NGS revenue growth of 26%

Company raises full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the Company), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026.



Financial Highlights

 

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

 

  • Increased total revenue by 11% to $202 million
  • Increased clinical revenue by 14% to $187 million driven by robust NGS growth of 26%
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $2 million, including a gain on extinguishment of debt of $11 million
  • Delivered adjusted EBITDA(1) of $14 million, an increase of 36%
  • Generated $20 million from cash from operations to end the quarter with $146 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

Business Highlights

 

  • Sharpened commercial strategy and go-to-market execution by launching a dedicated pathology and oncology commercial team
  • Submitted new RaDaR ST evidence to MolDx supporting Medicare reimbursement for a new indication. This marks the third RaDaR ST submission to MolDx pending approval
  • Strengthened capital structure through the completion of a $316 million private offering of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2032
  • Finalized a civil settlement with the Department of Justice resolving a self-disclosed matter and investigation concerning consulting services provided by the Company

“Our second quarter results reflect the consistent operating and financial performance investors expect from this team,” said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. “Revenue growth of 11% year-over-year exceeded our outlook, with NGS revenue growth of 26% reflecting a continued mix shift to more advanced testing modalities. This revenue growth is being coupled with our focus on disciplined margin expansion, as evidenced by adjusted EBITDA increasing by 36%. Looking ahead, I remain confident that we are well positioned to deliver long-term profitable growth, while investing in our business and expanding our suite of on-market testing solutions for patients and providers.”

Second-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $202 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2025. Clinical volume increased by 2%, while average revenue per clinical test increased by 12% to $515.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $92 million, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 46%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 48%, an increase of 260 bps versus the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $102 million, a decrease of $23 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to $20 million of impairment charges taken in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $2 million compared to net loss of $45 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the quarter includes a gain on extinguishment of debt of $11 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 36% to $14 million, compared to $11 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $7 million compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $146 million at quarter end. This reflects the net effects from the completion of the company’s $316 million private offering of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2032. As part of the transaction, the Company repurchased approximately $276 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s existing 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 and entry into capped call transactions intended to reduce potential dilution upon conversion. Company also repurchased shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $25 million.

(1)

The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is revising its full-year 2026 guidance, as shown below (in millions).

 

 

FY 2025

 

Previous
FY 2026 Guidance

 

Updated
FY 2026 Guidance

 

YOY % Change from
FY 2025

(in millions)

 

Actual

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Consolidated revenue

 

$727

 

$797

 

$803

 

$802

 

$806

 

10%

 

11%

Net loss

 

$(108)

 

$(63)

 

$(50)

 

$(42)

 

$(34)

 

61%

 

69%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$43

 

$55

 

$57

 

$56

 

$58

 

29%

 

34%

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 968605. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com. Information on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this release or any other report or document that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “enable,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s strategy, planned future operations and related expectations with respect to timing and performance, capital structure and future financial position, future operating and financial performance, growth potential and expected growth drivers, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects and plans, and estimates of market size and position, as well as statements regarding the objectives of management. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to execute on its strategic priorities, to enter new markets and increase market share in both current and new markets, to continue gaining new customers, develop and commercialize new types of tests, manage the effects of seasonality, execute on its long-range strategic priorities and otherwise implement its business plans, as well as the potential impact of evolving regulatory requirements related to laboratory developed tests, the impact of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty on the Company's supply chain and costs, and any potential reimbursement changes by the government and commercial payors, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the SEC.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

 

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30, 2026
(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

145,539

 

$

159,618

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

175,405

 

 

159,242

Inventories

 

 

27,137

 

 

28,566

Prepaid assets

 

 

23,590

 

 

21,443

Other current assets

 

 

9,807

 

 

7,417

Total current assets

 

 

381,478

 

 

376,286

Property and equipment, net

 

 

80,938

 

 

84,834

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

78,606

 

 

78,444

Financing lease right-of-use assets

 

 

6,653

 

 

54

Intangible assets, net

 

 

271,262

 

 

286,528

Goodwill

 

 

523,995

 

 

524,344

Other assets

 

 

9,311

 

 

9,340

Total non-current assets

 

 

970,765

 

 

983,544

Total assets

 

$

1,352,243

 

$

1,359,830

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

$

100,457

 

$

83,496

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

3,722

 

 

4,776

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

1,704

 

 

28

Total current liabilities

 

 

105,883

 

 

88,300

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

64,671

 

 

62,822

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

4,030

 

 

27

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

374,241

 

 

341,858

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

16,824

 

 

18,219

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

862

 

 

12,042

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

460,628

 

 

434,968

Total liabilities

 

$

566,511

 

$

523,268

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

785,732

 

$

836,562

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,352,243

 

$

1,359,830

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

NET REVENUE

 

$

201,656

 

 

$

181,330

 

 

$

388,328

 

 

$

349,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF REVENUE

 

 

109,778

 

 

 

104,072

 

 

 

215,586

 

 

 

198,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

91,878

 

 

 

77,258

 

 

 

172,742

 

 

 

150,504

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

63,613

 

 

 

71,747

 

 

 

129,354

 

 

 

139,954

 

Research and development

 

 

10,761

 

 

 

9,023

 

 

 

20,295

 

 

 

19,204

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

27,275

 

 

 

24,075

 

 

 

51,105

 

 

 

46,758

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

20,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,041

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

101,649

 

 

 

124,886

 

 

 

200,754

 

 

 

225,957

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(9,771

)

 

 

(47,628

)

 

 

(28,012

)

 

 

(75,453

)

Interest income

 

 

1,214

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

2,487

 

 

 

5,984

 

Interest expense

 

 

(781

)

 

 

(933

)

 

 

(1,379

)

 

 

(2,551

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(17

)

 

 

482

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

547

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

11,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,181

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

(45,816

)

 

 

(15,752

)

 

 

(71,473

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

412

 

 

 

724

 

 

 

884

 

 

 

458

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

2,238

 

 

$

(45,092

)

 

$

(14,868

)

 

$

(71,015

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.56

)

Diluted

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.56

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

129,628

 

 

 

127,949

 

 

 

129,398

 

 

 

127,664

 

Diluted

 

 

130,831

 

 

 

127,949

 

 

 

129,398

 

 

 

127,664

 

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(14,868

)

 

$

(71,015

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

17,356

 

 

 

18,506

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

15,267

 

 

 

16,486

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

17,852

 

 

 

22,968

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

 

3,226

 

 

 

3,346

 

Non-cash finance lease amortization

 

 

322

 

 

 

7

 

Amortization of debt issue costs

 

 

20

 

 

 

69

 

Amortization of convertible debt discount

 

 

753

 

 

 

1,164

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

(11,181

)

 

 

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

20,041

 

Other adjustments

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(340

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(16,910

)

 

 

(16,229

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

11,822

 

 

 

(4,997

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

11,060

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(13,219

)

 

 

(10,823

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(5,991

)

Purchase of convertible note

 

 

(100

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(13,319

)

 

 

(5,754

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of discount

 

 

305,434

 

 

 

 

Repayment of convertible debt

 

 

(262,890

)

 

 

(201,250

)

Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

 

 

(28,747

)

 

 

 

Proceeds received from capped call terminations

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

 

Repayment of financing leases

 

 

(1,313

)

 

 

(7

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

2,266

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

74

 

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock

 

 

(3,168

)

 

 

(2,567

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(12,582

)

 

 

(201,484

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

 

(14,079

)

 

 

(212,235

)

Less: net change in cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

(54

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(14,079

)

 

 

(212,289

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

159,618

 

 

 

367,012

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

145,539

 

 

$

154,723

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, in order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered measures of liquidity or considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of the Company's profitability or performance under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is unlikely to be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) leadership transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) impairment charges, (ix) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, (x) gain on extinguishment of debt, (xi) adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter, and (xii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization, and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) leadership transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) impairment charges, (vi) IP litigation costs, (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter, and (ix) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

The following tables present reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

 

$

2,238

 

 

$

(45,092

)

 

$

(14,868

)

 

$

(71,015

)

Adjustments to net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,214

)

 

 

(2,263

)

 

 

(2,487

)

 

 

(5,984

)

Interest expense

 

 

781

 

 

 

933

 

 

 

1,379

 

 

 

2,551

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

(412

)

 

 

(724

)

 

 

(884

)

 

 

(458

)

Depreciation

 

 

8,577

 

 

 

9,140

 

 

 

17,357

 

 

 

18,506

 

Amortization

 

 

7,974

 

 

 

8,124

 

 

 

15,607

 

 

 

16,486

 

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

17,944

 

 

$

(29,882

)

 

$

16,104

 

 

$

(39,914

)

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leadership transition costs(1)

 

 

245

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

2,831

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

3,204

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

4,376

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

8,216

 

 

 

12,215

 

 

 

17,852

 

 

 

22,968

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(11,181

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,181

)

 

 

 

Impairment charges(3)

 

 

 

 

 

20,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,041

 

IP litigation costs(4)

 

 

81

 

 

 

4,460

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

7,443

 

Adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter

 

 

(1,155

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,155

)

 

 

 

Other significant expenses, net(5)

 

 

317

 

 

 

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

14,467

 

 

$

10,675

 

 

$

23,471

 

 

$

17,745

 

____________________

(1)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, leadership transition costs include executive retention costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, leadership transition costs include executive retention costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, leadership transition costs include executive severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs.

(2)

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, acquisition and integration related expenses include severance costs. There were no such costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include consulting and legal fees, severance costs, and employee retention costs.

(3)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, impairment charges include losses from InVisionFirst®-Lung intangible asset impairment and inventory write-off, and impairment of disposal groups held for sale. There were no such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

(4)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees.

(5)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, other significant expenses, net, include severance costs. There were no such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

Consolidated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue (GAAP)

 

$

201,656

 

 

$

181,330

 

 

11.2

%

 

$

388,328

 

 

$

349,365

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (GAAP)

 

$

109,778

 

 

$

104,072

 

 

5.5

%

 

$

215,586

 

 

$

198,861

 

 

8.4

%

Adjustments to cost of revenue(1)

 

 

(5,021

)

 

 

(5,114

)

 

 

 

 

(9,972

)

 

 

(10,439

)

 

 

Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP)

 

$

104,757

 

 

$

98,958

 

 

5.9

%

 

$

205,614

 

 

$

188,422

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

91,878

 

 

$

77,258

 

 

18.9

%

 

$

172,742

 

 

$

150,504

 

 

14.8

%

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP )

 

$

96,899

 

 

$

82,372

 

 

17.6

%

 

$

182,714

 

 

$

160,943

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin (GAAP)

 

 

45.6

%

 

 

42.6

%

 

 

 

 

44.5

%

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP)

 

 

48.1

%

 

 

45.4

%

 

 

 

 

47.1

%

 

 

46.1

%

 

 


Contacts

Investor Contact
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com


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