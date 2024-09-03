The global multiplex assay market size to rise from USD 1.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 6.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.79% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is experiencing substantial growth due to advancements in molecular biology techniques, increasing demand for high-throughput screening, and growing focus on personalized medicine. The rising number of research and development activities, coupled with the need for efficient and accurate diagnostic tools, is driving market expansion. e

The global multiplex assay market is on the cusp of a transformative growth journey, expanding from a solid foundation of USD 1.50 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 5.90 billion by 2033.

Key Insights and Takeaways in Multiplex Assay Market

· North America held the dominant 38.50% share of the multiplex assay market in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a notable growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

· By type, the protein-based multiplex assays segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2023 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

· By product, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to sustain its position throughout the forecast period.

· By end use, the research & development segment held the dominating share of the market in 2023.

· By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow at a notable rate in the market over the studied years.

· By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Multiplex Assay Market: A Diagnostic Powerhouse

The industry that involves the development, production, and sale of these multiplex assays and the equipment needed to run the multiplex assay market. Multiplex assay market has been growing rapidly because more and more research labs, hospitals, and diagnostic centers are using these assays to better understand diseases, develop new treatments and improve accuracy of diagnosis.

Multiplex assay market This is driven by advancements in technology and increasing focus on personalized medicine, also the rising need for efficient and accurate diagnostic tools. For example, in cancer research multiplex assays Can help doctors understand which treatment might work best for vision by analyzing multiple biomarkers at once. As healthcare becomes more advanced and precise the demand for multiplex assays continues to grow.

Recent Developments in Multiplex Assay Market



Company Name Bio-Rad Laboratories Headquarters Hercules, California, USA, North America Development In April, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced the launch of its first ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay, the ddPLEX ESRI Mutaion Detection kit. The assay expands the company’s Droplet Digitsl PCR (ddPCR) offering for the oncology market, where highly sensitive and multiplexed mutation detection assays aid translational research, therapy selection, and disease monitoring.





Company Name Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Headquarters Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, North America Development In March 2024, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. molecular diagnostics company with a unique, vented blood from for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announce that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., it’s joint venture for manufacturing and sales in India, has received clearance by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (“CDSCO”) in India to manufacture and “SARAPLEX” Influenza Multiplex (IFM) Test Kit to clinical laboratories as an in vitro diagnostic (“IVD”) for the detection and differentiation of Influenza A and Influenza B. Give company name and headquarters mention in this bow recent development.

Top Companies and Market Players in Multiplex Assay

· Luminex Corp.

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Seegene Inc.

· Merck KGaA

· Assay Genie

· Promega Connections

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Perkin Elmer Inc.

· Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

· Diasorin S.p.A.

· MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC

· Becton, Dickinson, and Company

· Qiagen N.V

· Randox Laboratories Limited

· Abcam plc.

Driver

Advantages of Multiplex Assays Over Traditional Assays

Single plex assays are effective in certain contexts, where most of the time they present significant limitations particularly in studies requiring the analysis of multiple analytes. Single Plex assays can process one test at a time, necessitating a higher volume of samples.

For more advanced solutions by enabling this simultaneous detection and analysis of multiple analytes in a single run. This capability significantly reduces the time required for testing the costs, which makes multiple assays more efficient and adaptable, especially in automated laboratory environments.

Also, multiple assays present high throughput, accuracy and reproducibility of multiple assays have made them the preferred choice in various diagnostic and research applications.

In March 2023, Luminex Corporation, which is the leading company in multiplexing technology, launched a new product called xMAP INTELLIFLEX DR-SE system. This advanced system allows for even greater flexibility and accuracy multiplex assays, reinforcing the trend toward more efficient and comprehensive testing methods. Such innovations underscore the growing shift from single Plex to Multiplex assays in diagnostics and research sectors.

Restraint

Rising Costs of the Equipment in the Multiple Assay

In recent years there have been numerous advancements then multiplex assets also there are numerous advantages off multiplex assays, such as cost and time efficiency long run, the high initial investment in equipment remains a significant barrier, particularly for smaller labs and institutions. Multiplex assay systems require sophisticated and advanced technology which often comes with hefty price tag. This initial investment can be daunting for smaller facilities or research labs with limited budgets and thereby limiting the widespread adoption of this technology.

The ongoing expenses associated with multiplex assays to maintain the equipment are also in addition to the upfront cost and contribute to the overall financial burden. For example, cost reagents, which vary depending on the supplier, can add significantly to the operational cost.

The National Institution of Health (NIH) published a report in June of 2023, which highlighted the challenges smaller labs face in adopting advanced technologies like Multiplex assays. The report noted that while these technologies offer long term benefits the high initial costs can be prohibitive, particularly in academic or nonprofit research settings where funding is often limited. This funding underscores the reality that, despite the clear advantages of multiplex assays, financial constraints continue to be a significant barrier to their broader adoption.

Opportunity

High-Throughput Multiplex Assays

The global healthcare industry is under pressure to reduce costs while maintaining high standards of care. The need to balance reduced testing fees with the demand for quality testing is one of the significant challenges faced by the clinical laboratories, particularly considering reforms such as the Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule (CLFS) under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). These reforms have led to more stringent oversight of the fees charged by laboratories, directly affecting their revenue streams.

Laboratories are increasingly turning to high throughput and advanced systems such as Multiplex assays to maintain efficiency and cost effectiveness to address these challenges.

A growing patient population is one of the key drivers for this opportunity, which is putting additional strain on already overburdened laboratories. The World Health Organization (WHO) published a report in January 2023 which highlighted the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, further stressing the importance of effective diagnostic methods.

Protein-Based Assays Accounted for the Dominating Share

Protein based Multiplex assays emerged as the dominant segment in the Multiplex says market in 2023. For simultaneously analyzing multiple proteins, these assays are crucial. This is vital for underscoring complex biological processes, such as signaling pathways and immune responses. Their widespread application in areas like cancer research, where multiple biomarkers need to be assisted concurrently, has driven their dominance. Protein based multiplex assays possess the ability to provide high throughput, accurate and reliable data which makes them preferred choice among researchers and clinicians alike. As personalized medicine continues to grow the demand for these assays is expected to remain strong.

Reagents & Consumables Segment Held the Largest Share

By product, reagents and consumable segments held the largest share of Multiplex assays market in 2023. These products are essential for the preparation and execution of assays, including antibodies, buffers and detection reagents. Last year there was a high consumption rate of these materials coupled with the need for continuous replenishment in laboratories and diagnostic centers, drives their dominance. The ongoing advancements in assays technology and introduction of new reagents that improve sensitivity and specificity are further fueling the growth of this segment.

Research & Development Held the Dominating Share

In the end you segment of Multiplex assays market, research and development segment dominated the market in 2023. The research and development activities are the backbone of innovation in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, where Multiplex essays are extensively used to study complex biological systems and validate biomarkers. The increasing focus on personalized medicine and the need for efficient high throughput testing methods in drug discovery are the key factors contributing to the segment’s dominance. Ask globally new search and development efforts continue to grow and expand particularly in the areas of cancer, the demand for multiplex assays in this segment is expected to remain robust.



Segment Dominating Category 2023 Market Share By Type Protein-Based Multiplex Assays 45% By Product Reagents & Consumables 55% By Application Clinical Diagnostics 40% By End User Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies 35%

North America Held the 38.50% Share of the Market

North America dominated the global Multiplex assays market by capturing 38.50% market share in 2023. North America as a region advanced in healthcare infrastructure and by private sector or by the government several investments in research and development are done also the strong focus on personalized medicine is the priority in the region; these are the several reasons that attributed to this leadership. The growing application of multiple assays in companion diagnostics, particularly for cancer detection and management as further solidified north America’s dominance in this market.

The countries like United States and Canada are at the forefront of this growth driven by sustainable government and private sector funding for biomarker discovery and drug development.

For instance, National Cancer Institute published a report in May of 2024, according to the report The US is expected to see over 2 million new cancer cases diagnosed this year alone, which cancer care costs projected to rise significantly as the population ages. This increasing cancer burden is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic tools including multiple assays.

In February 2024, QuielOrtho Corporation received FDA 510(K) clearance for its QuickVue COVID-19 test, designed to deliver rapid results in 10 minutes. This advancement underscores the region’s commitment to improving diagnostic efficiency.

Asia Pacific is on to Grow at a Notable Growth Rate

The region Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the multiplex assays market during the forecast period. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements and diagnostic across the countries like China, Japan and India are there several factors contributing to this rapid expansion. The growing purchasing power in these nations has also led to increased investments in healthcare, which is further fueling the market growth.

The country India is also an emerging key player in this market. The country has seen a significant rise in the number of diagnostic laboratories and research facilities which are supported by the government initiatives to enhance healthcare access and quality. To increasing awareness of the benefits of Multiplex assays, coupled with expanding acceptance of personalized medicine, is expected to drive market growth in the country and the broader Asia Pacific region.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Protein-based Multiplex Assays

Nucleic Acid-based Multiplex Assays

Cell-based Multiplex Assays

By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Accessories

Software & Services

By Application

Companion Diagnostics

Clinical Diagnostics

Research & Development

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

