Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. Launches $5 Million Regulation D 506(c) Funding Round to Support Clinical Program Acceleration and Expand the Company’s Global Reach and Market Presence

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in cutting-edge immunotherapies and central nervous system (“CNS”) disorder treatments, today announced the commencement of a fundraising round under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company is offering up to $5 million in common stock on a best-efforts basis, with a minimum investment of $50,000.

The funds raised will be used to (i) advance the Company’s late-stage drug development program, including clinical trials preparations and regulatory filings, (ii) fund expenses for any potential exit opportunities, and (iii) fund general corporate purposes, including fees and expenses associated with the offering.

“This fundraising round will provide the capital we need to advance our clinical-stage technologies, accelerate our discovery-stage USP30 program, and prepare us for greater access to global markets to advance our solutions to otherwise intractable medical illnesses,” said Dr. David Horn, CEO and Founder of the Company. “We are excited to offer accredited investors the opportunity to join us as we push forward toward these significant milestones.”

Key Highlights of the Offering:

Offering Amount : Up to $5,000,000 in common stock.

Share Price : $5.00 per share.

Investment Incentives :

: Investments of $250,000 - $500,000 will receive warrants to purchase an additional 10% of the number of shares acquired in this round.



Investments of $500,001 - $1,000,000 will receive warrants for 15% additional shares.



Investments over $1,000,000 will receive warrants for 20% additional shares.

will receive warrants for 20% additional shares. Minimum Investment : $50,000.

Offering Type : Best-efforts basis with no prescribed minimum.

Campaign Link: https://capitalengine.io/project/611

This offering is open to accredited investors only, as defined by Rule 501 of Regulation D. The offering is being conducted in reliance upon exemptions from registration under the Securities Act and certain state securities laws and certain rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto.

About Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown, PA, the Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel therapies for infectious diseases and CNS disorders. The Company is led by a team of Ph.D. and M.D. biotech and pharmaceutical professionals and scientists with decades of combined experience in drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

The Company is focused on two key technology platforms:

IMT504 : A groundbreaking immunotherapy platform designed to combat life-threatening infectious diseases like rabies. The Company holds Orphan Drug Designation for its rabies treatment, IMT504, and is advancing preparations for pivotal clinical trials.

USP30-Targeted Therapies: In collaboration with Accelero BioStructures, MABT is developing novel USP30 inhibitors for multiple therapeutic indications, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. The collaboration aims to leverage Accelero BioStructures’ advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning computational tools coupled with its proprietary structural biology screening platform to accelerate the discovery and development of these promising drug candidates.

The Company’s innovative approach could help it become a global leader in both infectious disease and CNS disorder therapeutics. The Company will continue to seek ways to expand the market for its solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about product development, market position, expected expenditures and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Some of the forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “indicates,” “planning,” “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “will likely,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” or the negative of these words or other variations or similar expressions or terminology. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual results or performance of the Company may differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise funds for general corporate purposes and operations, including our clinical trials, the commercial feasibility and success of our technology, the commercial feasibility and acceptance of our drug products, our ability to recruit qualified management and technical personnel, the success of our clinical trials, or our ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for our products. This list of factors is not exclusive and potential investors should carefully review the risk factors discussed in the private placement memorandum.

How to Participate

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of a private placement memorandum and in accordance with the terms of all applicable federal and state securities laws.

To learn more about this investment opportunity or to request a copy of the private placement memorandum, accredited investors are encouraged to visit the fundraising campaign at https://capitalengine.io/project/611 or contact the Company at the email address listed below for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mid-atlantic-biotherapeutics-inc-launches-5-million-regulation-d-506c-funding-round-to-support-clinical-program-acceleration-and-expand-the-companys-global-reach-and-market-presence-302275237.html

SOURCE Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc.