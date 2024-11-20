Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market worth $1,767.2 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global eosinophilic esophagitis market size is estimated to be valued at USD 237.5 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 1,767.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Rising demand for effective treatment options and increasing disease prevalence drives market growth. Moreover, lack of effective treatment options and growing awareness about the disease also contributes to the market growth. According to a report by the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), eosinophilic esophagitis affects one in every 2,000 individuals in the U.S. It is more prevalent than Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. Market Trends: Focus on new product launches to expand product portfolio is key trend driving market growth. In June 2022, Allakos Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its late-stage drug, lirentelimab (AK002). In August 2022, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine conducted novel research studying the possibility of using helminthic therapy. It is an alternative treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $237.5 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,767.2 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Promising Results for Potential Drug Candidates • Increasing Awareness Programs for Eosinophil-associated disorders Restraints & Challenges • Stringent Regulations for Drug Approval Market Opportunities: Corticosteroid is expected to dominate the eosinophilic esophagitis market. It is owing to their anti-inflammatory properties. Corticosteroids help reduce inflammation and swelling in the esophagus caused by an allergic reaction. Topical and oral corticosteroids such as fluticasone and oral budesonide are used as first-line treatment options. pump inhibitors (PPIs) are also used for treating eosinophilic esophagitis. PPIs help reduce stomach acid production which may relieve esophageal inflammation. Key Market Takeaways: The global eosinophilic esophagitis market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing disease diagnosis rates and the development of novel targeted drugs. On the basis of drug class, corticosteroids segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to their widespread use as first-line therapy options. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment will remain the major revenue generator owing to higher patient volumes. North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to favourable reimbursement policies in the region. Competitor Insights - Ellodi Pharmaceuticals - EsoCap AG - GlaxoSmithKline plc. - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Cipla Limited Recent Developments: In February 2024, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced that the U.S. FDA had approved Eohilia for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. This makes Eohilia the first and only approved oral medication. In January 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA had approved Dupixent for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. It is used in the treatment of pediatric patient aged 1 to 11 years. Find Most Trending Related Reports: Global topical corticosteroids (steroids) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.12 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.36 % over the forecast period (2022-2030). Global proton pump inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.81 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.50 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2031. The global omeprazole market size was valued at US$ 2,668.4 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). About Us: Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

