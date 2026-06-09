Cronus Pharma Introduces Pimobendan Chewable Tablets (First FDA-Approved Generic) for Veterinary Use

PIMOBENDAN CHEWABLE TABLETS

1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg Chewable Tablets

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cronus Pharma LLC, a leader in animal health innovation, is excited to announce the release of its new Pimobendan Chewable Tablets, available for purchase in the U.S. veterinary market after June 9, 2026. This product is designed to support veterinarians in providing high-quality cardiac care for dogs. It is the first FDA-approved bioequivalent of Vetmedin®.

About Pimobendan Chewable Tablets

Indicated for the management of mild, moderate, or severe congestive heart failure in dogs due to myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) or dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Proven results from rigorous FDA-approved studies and consistent manufacturing standards, compared to unapproved compounded versions.

Suitable for use with concurrent congestive heart failure therapies (e.g., furosemide) as appropriate on a case-by-case basis.

Supplied as oblong half-scored chewable tablets in four strengths: 1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg pimobendan per tablet – 50 tablets per bottle.

Approved by the FDA under ANADA # 200-728.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian.

Accessible to Veterinarians Nationwide

Cronus Pharma’s Pimobendan Chewable Tablets are available through national and regional distributors, making it convenient for veterinarians to access this important medication for canine cardiac care. Our focus on quality and accessibility ensures that veterinarians and pet owners can trust our products.

About Cronus Pharma

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Cronus Pharma is a privately held veterinary generic pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing animal health. With integrated research, development, manufacturing, and marketing, we deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions for companion animals. Our passionate team of scientists is actively developing new products, with several awaiting FDA approval. Cronus Pharma is committed to supporting veterinarians and pet owners with high-quality, accessible solutions.

Learn more about our mission to enhance animal health at www.cronuspharmausa.com.

Vetmedin® is a trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

Customer Service

Phone: 844-2-CRONUS (844-227-6687)

Email: contact@cronuspharma.com

Janel Fisher

jfisher@cronuspharma.com

844-2-CRONUS (844-227-6687)