Cell-based Assays Market Size to Surpass USD 41.1 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global cell-based assays market size is calculated at 17.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 41.1 billion by 2034 with a remarkable CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Cell-based Assays Market Key Takeaways:

· North America dominated the global Cell-based Assays market in 2024, accounting for 42.0% of the revenue share.

· In 2024, assay kits led the market, holding a revenue share of 38.2%.

· The reagents segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

· The drug discovery segment dominated the market in 2024, with a 40.0% revenue share.

· The basic research segment is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034.

· The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured a leading revenue share of 51.0% in 2024.

· The academic and research institutes segment is projected to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/7333

U.S Cell-based Assays Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2034

The U.S. cell-based assays market size is evaluated at USD 5.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 12.17 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the global Cell-based Assays market in 2024, accounting for 42.0% of the revenue share. The region is expected to continue expanding at a significant growth and maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is driven by the collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions. These collaborations are further enhanced advancements and innovation in cell-based assays technologies, expected to propel the market growth in North America.

U.S. Cell-based assays Market Trends

The U.S. is dominated the market share in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The cell-based assays market growth in the region is attributed to the rising advancements in healthcare technology and infrastructure. In addition, the region is experiencing robust growth in its biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, especially in countries such as South Korea, Japan, India, and China. There is an increasing demand for cell-based assayss to help in the development of patient-centric therapies, with the increasing interest in personalized medicine in the region.

China Cell-based assays Market Trends

China is the fastest-growing country in the market growth. The growing investment in the country in drug development and discovery has increased the demand for cell-based assayss, which are crucial for evaluating drug safety, toxicity, and efficacy. In addition, the prevalence of innovation in healthcare in China is supported by government initiatives, which are further anticipated to drive the growth of the cell-based assays market in China.

Cell-based assays Market Trends

· Growing preference for cell-based assayss: cell-based assayss are used as a vital component in the drug development and discovery process. Cell-based assayss have several benefits, in comparison to in vitro biochemical assays. Contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are replacing biochemical assays with cell-based assayss in their drug discovery lead optimization and detection processes.

· Rising technological advancements: The rising technological advancements such as stem cell-based assayss, 3D cell culture systems, and high-content screening are enhancing the throughput and accuracy of cell-based assayss.

Market Overview & Potential

The cell-based assays market deals with experiments based on living cells and is an influential tool in the research lab. Cell-based assayss provide information about intracellular molecular targets, they are vital for understanding cellular mechanisms in a biological context. There are a variety of assays used to measure cell proliferation, toxicity and motility, production of morphology, and measurable products.

The demand for cell-based assayss is expected to witness a rapid increase, with the emerging development of new drugs and the rapid growth of biotechnological and pharmaceutical sectors across the globe. To reverse the costly late-stage drug failure, companies are adopting the cell-based assays order, thus the rising growth of cell-based assays is expected to drive the growth of the cell-based market. In addition, the launch of new products and increasing focus on drug development across the globe are also the major factors that are anticipated to drive market growth.

The expansion into new therapeutic areas is the major opportunity contributing to propel the market growth. There is a growing need for innovative assays to study complex biological systems, as medical research continues to unveil novel pathways and targets for diseases such as autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. In addition, cell-based assayss provide precision and versality to investigate the safety and efficacy of potential therapeutics in these developing areas, which is further expected to drive the growth of the cell-based assays market.

The artificial intelligence industry is evolving rapidly with innovative advancements in drug discovery. The use of biologically relevant cell-based assayss to generate high-quality data with fast turnaround is crucial, to leverage AI in the transformation of the next-generation drug discovery technologies. The consistency and quality of assay results can offer real-time feedback to AI technologies, allowing accurate and fast predictions of molecules with improved safety, specificity, and potency. In addition, faster data generation improves the power of AI and makes the drug discovery process more sustainable and efficient, which further revolutionizes the growth of the cell-based assays market.

Segment Insights

By Product & Service Insights

In 2024, assay kits led the market, holding a revenue share of 38.2%. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the rapid growth of assay kits due to their effectiveness across a variety of biotechnological and biopharmaceutical applications. These assay kits are vital for examining various aspects of cellular behavior, such as cell cycle infiltration, movement, and progression. In addition, assay kits also play an important role in developing the levels of crucial cellular components, which are used to assess cell responses and viability, further driving segment growth.

The reagents segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The widespread use of reagents by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies creates a significant demand for consumable products necessary for production processes and cell development. In addition, reagents are vital for analyzing several properties of supporting assays and living cells for cell apoptosis, differentiation, growth, and signal transduction.

By Application Insights

The drug discovery segment dominated the market in 2024, with a 40.0% revenue share, The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing introduction of novel medications and rising from biopharmaceutical companies and government. In addition, the rising research and development investments, growing competition for regulatory approvals, and increasing demand for innovative therapies, which is further expected to enhance the segment growth in the cell-based assays market.

The basic research segment is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034. Cell-based assayss enable researchers to investigate the effects of environmental factors, compounds, and drugs on particular cell types and are vital in these areas. These basic research segments provide valuable insights into potential therapeutic targets and biological pathways, which further drive the segment growth.

By End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured a leading revenue share of 51.0% in 2024. To assess cell mobility and toxicity, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely on high-throughput and precise screening techniques. Furthermore, the increasing focus on targeted therapies and personalized medicine is accelerating the demand for cell-based assayss, which are crucial to the development of advanced innovations and treatments in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

The academic and research institutes segment is projected to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. These academic and research institutes are aiming to improve their applicability, efficiency, and accuracy in various research areas and constantly working on advancements in cell-based assays technologies.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7333

Related Report

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market- The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market size was calculated at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 17.40 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 22.13% from 2025 to 2034.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market- The global cell lysis & disruption market size accounted for USD 5.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 13.50 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.24% from 2025 to 2034.

Cell Cryopreservation Market- The global cell cryopreservation market size was estimated at USD 11.21 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 75.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.08% from 2025 to 2034.

Fuel Cell Market- The global fuel cell market size accounted for USD 9.34 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 95.65 billion by 2034, growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 26.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Some of the prominent players in the Cell-based Assays Market include:

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Corning Incorporated

· Merck KGaA

· Lonza Group AG

· Charles River Laboratories

· Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

· Danaher Corporation

· Promega Corporation

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings AG).

· Perkin Elmer Inc.

Cell-based Assays Market Recent Developments

· In October 2024, Sphere Fluidics unveiled Cyto-Mine Chroma, the second generation of its Cyto-Mine platform, offering enhanced features such as multiplexing and increased assay flexibility. This advanced platform is designed to improve the efficiency and precision of single-cell functional analysis workflows, making it a valuable tool for researchers in drug discovery and biotechnology applications.

· In September 2024, Ncardia introduced a set of ready-to-use cell-based assays designed to streamline the screening and selection of potential treatments for neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson's disease. These assays utilize induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from human sources. iPSCs are capable of transforming into nearly any cell type. The process begins by obtaining cells from healthy individuals or patients and then reprogramming them into a stem-cell-like state in the laboratory.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Cell-based Assays Market

By Products & Services

· Reagents

· Assay Kits

o Cell Growth Assays

o Reporter Gene Assays

o Cell Death Assays

o Second Messenger Assays

· Microplates

· Probes & Labels

· Instruments & Software

· Cell Lines

o Primary Cell Lines

o Stem Cell Lines

o Immortalized Cell Lines

By Application

· Basic Research

· Drug Discovery

· Other Applications

By End-use

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Academic & Research Institutes

· Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7333

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344