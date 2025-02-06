Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size to Worth USD 72.39 Bn by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size is calculated at USD 41.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 72.39 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034.

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Highlights:

• In terms of revenue, the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market was valued at $38.56 billion in 2024.

• The market is expected to grow to $72.39 billion by 2034.

• The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034.

• North America led the global market with the largest share of 34% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

• The contract manufacturing segment contributed the biggest market share of 58% in 2024.

• The contract research segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• The mammalian segment has held a major market share of 54% in 2024.

• The non-mammalian segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

• The biologics segment accounted for the major market share of 81.5% in 2024.

• The biosimilars segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO refer to outsourcing comprehensive services and solutions related to clinical research and biopharmaceutical innovations. These services are provided by contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations present all around the world. These CROs and CMOs are expanded with their outstanding service delivery platforms. Some of the CROs and CMOs include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Samsung Biologics, etc., and are ideal for biotechnology pharmaceutical, and clinical research industries. The companies can avoid their need to expand their industrial infrastructure with large expenses and they can choose outsourcing by collaborating with CROs and CMOs.

These organizations enhance workflow efficiency, improve the quality of industrial processes, and maximize the efficiency of clinical and biopharmaceutical outcomes. The essential steps of every industrial workflow including manufacturing, production, regulatory approvals, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and services are supported by the regulatory agencies along with the collaborative action plans of CROs and CMOs.

Major Trends in the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market

Resilient, Flexible, and Value-Based Systems:

The clients strongly demand large volume, small-molecule APIs, etc. The industries are focusing on enhancing production capacities. The emerging trend of outsourcing to developing economies such as India, China, and Eastern European countries is increasing. The companies or clients prefer to work with their suppliers to provide cost-effective and scalable production capacities in variable geographical areas by offering competitive advantages.

Client Assistance and Sustainability Goals:

The high costs and long timelines involved before the marketing of any product are resolved by CROs and CMOs by optimizing the quality of an entire management. The establishment of trust between partners and clients is getting prioritized. The industries are dedicated to improving their supply chain sustainability by building transparency in supply chains. The corporate sectors are playing their social responsibility to reduce CO 2 footprint and understand end-to-end supply chain management.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market

The integration of artificial intelligence into biopharmaceutical sectors provides a wide range of opportunistic growth segments by enhancing the accountability of healthcare management. AI can understand complex process parameters, assist in drug design and development, predict possible errors and consequences, and enhance biopharmaceutical management. AI is widely applicable in pharmaceutical product development and product management. It aids in the design and monitoring of clinical trials while assisting in market prediction and analysis, product costing, etc.

AI plays a vital role in pharmaceutical manufacturing where it can perform automated, personalized, and correlated manufacturing. It is also essential in target protein structure prediction, drug-protein interaction, and de novo drug design. It can also predict bioactivity, toxicity, and physicochemical properties.

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2024 USD 38.56 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 41.07 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 72.39 Billion CAGR From 2025 to 2034 6.50% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Historic Period 2020 to 2023 Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Segments Covered Product, Source, Service and Regions Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Top Companies

• Lonza

• JRS Pharma

• Samsung Biologics

• CMC Biologics

• TOYOBO Co. Ltd.

• RentschlerBiotechnologie

• FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

• WuXi Biologics

• Patheon

• BoehringerIngelheim

• PRA Health Sciences

• LabCorp

Recent Developments in the biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) market:

• Lonza's Acquisition of Synaffix: In June 2023, Lonza, a prominent CMO in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, acquired Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing its clinical-stage technology platform for Antibody-Drug Conjugate development.

• Launch of Lifera in Saudi Arabia: On June 21, 2023, Saudi Arabia launched Lifera, a new Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), aiming to bolster the nation's biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

• AmerisourceBergen's Cell and Gene Therapy Hub: On April 26, 2023, AmerisourceBergen unveiled a hub designed to aid in the data exchange for cell and gene therapies, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of these advanced treatments.

• Lunaphore and Sirona Dx Collaboration: In February 2023, Lunaphore and Sirona Dx announced a collaboration to expand the offerings of Lunaphore's COMET™ platform to U.S.-based biotech companies, enhancing research capabilities in spatial biology.

Key Regions Analysis

U.S. Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size 2025 to 2034

The U.S. biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size was USD 9.21 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase form USD 9.83 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 17.63 billion by 2034. growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market in 2023 due to the highest revenue share and its expected dominance in the coming years. The presence of leading industries in this region contributes to outstanding innovations. The presence of contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations helps industries with outsourcing services and comprehensive industrial solutions.

Several small and medium-sized pharmaceutical developers are shifting towards outsourcing and integrated services provided by CMOs and CROs. The huge adoption of biopharmaceutical products among potential consumers fuels the market’s growth.

• In October 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the launch of its new services related to clinical trials, manufacturing, and logistics. It has also expanded its logistics operation in Argentina as the principal part of the new unit’s clinical trial business called Accelerator Drug Development.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market during the forecast period due to growing investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government. The presence of a huge population in this region, facing diabetes, cancer, and other chronic disorders offers regional growth opportunities for this market.

The expansion of biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, regulatory changes, improvements in infrastructure, and potential research projects drive the market’s growth in this region. The development of pharma products by several biopharmaceutical companies raises the demand and need for CMOs and CROs in this region. The expanding knowledge and quality management skills upscale the regional market’s success remarkably.

🔹 In August 2024, Avans Clinical, one of the globally leading CROs specialized in providing clinical trials for the biotechnology sector honored with the Frost and Sullivan award for global biotech CRO excellence.

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Segments Outlook:

Service Outlook

The contract manufacturing segment dominated the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market in 2023 due to a large number of CMOs and successive development and production of biopharmaceuticals on a large scale.

The contract research segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in R&D activities by small and leading biopharmaceutical industries.

Source Outlook

The mammalian segment dominated the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market in 2023 due to the rising significance of the mammalian cell culturing for research and development. The demand is increasing for R&D projects on vaccines, proteins, antibodies, etc. in the biopharmaceutical industries. The need for mammalian cell lines is increasing to develop viral vaccines and diagnostics in the recent years of pandemic situations.

The non-mammalian segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market over the forecast period. This segmental growth is attributed by the increasing use of these products and services for the manufacturing of biotherapeutics such as hormones, enzymes, cytokines, antibodies, etc.

Product Type Outlook

The biologics segment dominated the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market in 2023 due to the safe and effective use of biologics. The growing shift of pharmaceutical product developers towards increasing investments contributes to the growth of the market and this segment. The high demand and need for vaccines, medications, sprays, gels, creams, and many other healthcare products drives the demand and need for biologics in the healthcare sector.

The biosimilars segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market over the forecast period due to the low costs of these solutions and the high use of alternatives to the biologics. The reliability and safety provided by the biosimilars drive this segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market

The biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases significant advancements through innovations in 2023 and 2024, with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Samsung Biologics, JRS Pharma, Lonza, CMC Biologics, Patheon, PRA Health Sciences, etc. hold a prominent position in the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market. These companies exhibit promising resources and technical expertise to conduct clinical research, R&D activities, drug formulation, drug design and development, marketing, etc. in diverse research areas and provide fruitful outcomes through clinical research and biopharmaceutical discoveries.

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔹 In October 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the launch of its 360-degree contract development and manufacturing organization and contract research organization drug development solutions for which the company named Accelerator Drug Development.

🔹In April 2024, the premier clinical CRO A2 healthcare, the leading subsidiary of the ITOCHU corporation announced its expansion in the U.S. from Tokyo, Japan, and Taiwan.

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Service

🔹Contract Manufacturing

• Process Development

• Fill & Finish Operations

• Analytical & QC studies

• Packaging

🔹Contract Research

• Inflammation & Immunology

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Neuroscience

• Others

By Source

🔹Mammalian

🔹Non-Mammalian

By Product

🔹Biologics

Vaccines



Monoclonal antibodies (MABs)



Recombinant Proteins



Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy



Others

🔹Biosimilars

By Geography

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

