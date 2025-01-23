Anti-Hypertension Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.16% During 2025-2035, impelled by Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension

Anti-Hypertension Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The Anti-Hypertension market is promising and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.16% across the 7 major markets between 2025 and 2035. The antihypertension treatment market is undergoing a profound shift with the increasing adoption of personalized and integrated treatment strategies. No longer are single drug therapies used solely; we have seen a new trend in using a combination of drugs which target several pathways at the same time and then there is also the new introduction of new drug classes, thereby providing more precise solutions. All these changes with patient-centricity, including ease of home monitoring devices and ease of consultation by telemedicine, are changing hypertension management for active engagement by patients in their own treatment. This is beyond merely just managing blood pressure; new approaches entail the lowering of the occurrence of secondary cardiovascular problems, such as stroke and heart disease.

Factors Accelerating the Expansion of the Antihypertension Market

The main driving force behind the antihypertension market is the increasing prevalence of hypertension worldwide. Contributing factors include an aging population, unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and increased stress levels, all of which are leading to a drastic increase in the number of people suffering from this disease. The increased prevalence, of course, creates a demand for more effective antihypertensive therapies. More coincidentally, progress in drug research shapes the pharmaceutical domain. New emerging therapies include combinatorial products, as well as drugs that exert their effects in targeted physiological pathways, such as blocking the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system and channels of calcium. These breakthroughs help achieve more personalized and efficacious treatment strategies, thus improving blood pressure control and reducing the risk of major cardiovascular complications such as heart disease and stroke. This trend towards tailored therapeutic options, designed to address individual patient needs, is further optimizing treatment outcomes and significantly contributing to the rapid expansion of the antihypertension market, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of life for patients while simultaneously driving sustained market growth.

Revolutionizing Antihypertension Treatment: Innovations in Therapies and Drug Delivery

The field of antihypertensive treatment is indeed going through an exciting time of progress with new therapies being discovered and mechanisms for drug delivery perfected. Medications are now more targeted towards physiological mechanisms that participate in hypertension, like the RAAS and calcium channels. This targeted approach is intended to offer better and more tailored treatment options, which consequently result in higher patient efficacy rates, fewer side effects, and better compliance with medications. These innovative therapies not only have the potential to better control blood pressure levels, but also improve patient outcomes overall. Moreover, the appearance of biological therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies and gene-based therapies holds particularly promise for resistant hypertension patients as well as for those patients who have extra comorbidities. In parallel with these therapeutically groundbreaking discoveries, enhanced drug delivery science including extended release products and newer injectable and oral preparations is aiding to provide consistent drug levels of drugs in the body. This improved control over drug administration helps decrease the risk of side effects and ensures long-term adherence, hence it represents a large step forward in the management of hypertension and a reduction in the event of cardiovascular problems.

Marketed Therapies in Anti-hypertension Market

Atacand (Candesartan Cilexetil) - AstraZeneca

Atacand, the brand name for candesartan cilexetil, stands as a crucial medication in the management of hypertension, a condition affecting millions worldwide. Classified as an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), Atacand operates by selectively blocking the action of angiotensin II, a hormone that constricts blood vessels.

Azor (Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil) - Daiichi Sankyo

Azor is a fixed-combination formulation of the two antihypertensive agents in different moieties, amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil. Amlodipine belongs to the class of calcium channel blockers, which acts by inhibiting the influx of calcium ions into smooth muscle cells lining blood vessels, thus affecting relaxation and vasodilation for broadening of blood vessels and peripheral resistance.

Emerging Therapies in Anti-hypertension Market

Firibastat - Quantum Genomics

Firibastat, a groundbreaking investigational drug from Quantum Genomics, presents a novel approach to treating hypertension. Unlike traditional medications that often target peripheral mechanisms, Firibastat focuses on the central nervous system. Its mechanism of action involves inhibiting the aminopeptidase A enzyme, a key player in the regulation of blood pressure within the brain. By disrupting the activity of this enzyme, Firibastat modulates the brain’s neuro-hormonal pathways that control blood pressure, leading to a reduction in hypertensive levels.

Baxdrostat - CinCor Pharma

Baxdrostat represents a promising new approach to managing hypertension, particularly for individuals diagnosed with primary hyperaldosteronism, a condition characterized by the overproduction of the hormone aldosterone. This oral, investigational drug distinguishes itself by targeting a specific enzyme, 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (11β-HSD1)..

MLS-101 - Mineralys Therapeutics

MLS-101, a groundbreaking oral medication from Mineralys Therapeutics, is poised to revolutionize the treatment of hypertension, particularly that stemming from primary hyperaldosteronism. This condition, characterized by the overproduction of the hormone aldosterone, often leads to elevated blood pressure and can be notoriously resistant to conventional therapies.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Firibastat Quantum Genomics Glutamyl aminopeptidase inhibitors Oral Baxdrostat CinCor Pharma Aldosterone synthase inhibitors Oral MLS-101 Mineralys Therapeutics Aldosterone synthase inhibitors Oral

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Anti-hypertension is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Anti-hypertension Market:

The antihypertension treatment market is characterized by a fiercely competitive arena fuelled by relentless innovation from major pharmaceutical players. According to IMARC’s market research, companies like AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Quantum Genomics, Cincor Pharma, Mineralys Therapeutics, and Others are driving this evolution, dedicating substantial resources to develop cutting-edge therapies and holistic solutions for hypertension management. These industry leaders are actively pursuing a broad spectrum of treatments, from advanced combination drugs that synergistically target multiple mechanisms to groundbreaking biologic therapies targeting specific pathways, such as the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and calcium channels. This intense research and development activity signifies a firm commitment to addressing the increasing need for more efficient and customized approaches to hypertension treatment.

In October 2022, the recent announcement from Quantum Genomics regarding their Phase III FRESH study has sent ripples through the biopharmaceutical industry. The study, which aimed to evaluate the efficacy of their lead candidate, firibastat, in treating patients with resistant hypertension, unfortunately failed to demonstrate a significant difference compared to placebo.

Key Players in Anti-hypertension Market:

The key players in the Anti-hypertension market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Quantum Genomics, Cincor Pharma, Mineralys Therapeutics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The market for antihypertensive treatment is a significant and dynamic landscape, dominated by key players situated in major healthcare hubs like the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Notably, the United States commands the largest market share, fuelled by a substantial patient population needing hypertension management, a trend that IMARC projects will sustain. The market’s growth is propelled by a shift from conventional monotherapies towards more advanced and multifaceted strategies. This evolution includes the adoption of combination therapies, biologics, and precision medicines, which aim to offer more tailored and effective solutions for the complexities of hypertension. The current approach to hypertension management is becoming increasingly personalized and holistic, moving beyond simply lowering blood pressure. This includes the development of novel drugs targeting specific pathways like the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), coupled with a strong emphasis on lifestyle management and patient-centric care. These combined methods are essential for not only improving blood pressure control but also to enhance long-term cardiovascular health outcomes and to manage associated comorbidities, commonly diabetes and kidney disease. This comprehensive strategy demonstrates a commitment to addressing the multifaceted nature of hypertension, ensuring a more effective approach for the patient. Furthermore, progress in diagnostic tools and screening technologies plays a pivotal role in the improved care of individuals with hypertension. Innovations like home monitoring devices and wearable sensors are facilitating earlier and more accurate identification of individuals at risk of developing hypertension, enabling preventative measures. This crucial early intervention helps avert complications associated with hypertension and allows for better management of the condition through timely treatment.

Recent Developments in Anti-hypertension Market:

· In March 2023, the recent Phase II HALO trial, which investigated the efficacy of baxdrostat, a novel aldosterone synthase inhibitor, in patients with uncontrolled hypertension, yielded disappointing results. While the drug aimed to address hypertension by targeting the pathway responsible for excessive aldosterone production, it failed to reach its primary endpoint.

· In November 2022, Mineralys Therapeutics, has shared encouraging topline results from its Phase 2 Target-HTN trial, marking a significant step forward in their mission to combat hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases. The trial’s findings indicate that MLS-101, when administered once daily at doses of 50 mg and 100 mg, successfully met its primary endpoint, suggesting a potentially valuable therapeutic option for individuals who have not responded adequately to existing treatments.

