Aldevron Unveils Next-Generation Alchemy™ Cell-Free DNA Technology for Research Grade Applications

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldevron, a global leader in the production of DNA, RNA and protein, has launched its latest innovation, Alchemy™ cell-free DNA technology. This revolutionary technology represents a significant advancement in synthetic DNA manufacturing, offering a cell-free, enzymatic process to generate linear DNA (linDNA) templates for in vitro transcription (IVT) synthesis of mRNA molecules.









Alchemy cell-free DNA technology is now available at research grade, providing researchers with a faster, more efficient method to produce high-quality DNA templates. This technology is designed to support development and preclinical programs, with a future cGMP offering expected to launch in 2025 to support clinical applications and beyond.

“Alchemy is Aldevron’s exclusive cell-free DNA technology which cuts research grade linear DNA manufacturing time by over 50 percent, accelerating mRNA development projects with cleaner, safer DNA templates,” said Venkata Indurthi, Chief Scientific Officer for Aldevron. “This is a reliable and efficient foundation for mRNA synthesis that also delivers higher purity without host cell protein, gDNA, or endotoxin. We are delivering on our mission is to be the engine of innovation for genomic medicine pioneers to ensure they can maintain a competitive edge.”

Key Benefits of Alchemy Technology:

Faster Turnaround: The Alchemy process significantly reduces production timelines, allowing researchers to accelerate their projects and meet deadlines faster.

Low Endotoxin and Other Cell-Derived Impurities: By eliminating the use of cells in the DNA amplification process, the technology ensures minimal endotoxin levels and mitigates the introduction of other host cell-derived impurities, resulting in higher purity DNA and mRNA downstream.

Comparable Quality Control Specifications: mRNA produced using Alchemy technology meets stringent quality control specifications, ensuring the highest standards of purity and performance.

Aldevron’s proprietary cell-free DNA manufacturing process, utilizing rolling circle amplification, enables the rapid production of linear DNA templates. This method supports the swift screening of mRNA constructs and the turnaround of candidate selection within the clients’ workflow, further expediting client manufacturing timelines.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, RNA, proteins, enzymes, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, and other treatments. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, and as a part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, Aldevron supports thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit www.aldevron.com/about-us.

