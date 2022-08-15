Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Growth, Trends | Report 2022-2030

The global plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market is expected to register significant growth in the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market are the growing demand for innovative treatments, the high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of research projects in immunotherapy, and cell and gene therapy.

Plasmid DNA is widely used in gene therapies. The growing popularity of gene therapy in treating several critical diseases such as cancer autoimmune diseases, and others is likely to improve its demand in the coming years and thus is expected to promote the demand for plasmid DNA manufacturing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in demand for vaccines. Biotechnology companies manufacturing plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccines are likely to have a positive impact on the market. The growing incidence of COVID-19 in 2022, is further expected to improve the research for enhancing COVID-19 vaccines. Thus is expected to have a positive impact on the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market in the forecast.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to lead the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market in the forecast period as there is a growing demand for innovative therapies requiring plasmid DNA. The significant amount of funding by these companies in research is further contributing to the segment market.

North America is expected to witness the largest market share and growth over the forecast period. The high burden of diseases in the region, the growing number of research funds, and the presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region are promoting the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market in North America.

The industry is marked by the presence of various small and large industry players. The plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market is highly competitive in regions such as North America and Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Key global industry players of the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market include Charles River Laboratories, VGXI, Inc., PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, Boehringer Ingelheim, BioCina, Aldevron, TriLink BioTechnologies, and Esco Aster Pte. Ltd among others.

