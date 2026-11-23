Aclaris Therapeutics
NEWS
Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Argenx and more are unlocking new immunology targets and looking to improve on existing ones in an attempt to catch some of the magic brought about by AbbVie’s Humira and Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent.
Pennsylvania-based Aclaris Therapeutics will stop development of zunsemetinib after it failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase II study for rheumatoid arthritis.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
BioSpace scanned the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices across the country and compiled a small list of recent layoffs across the industry.
Last week was an unusually busy week for clinical trial news, with numerous companies presenting results at conferences. Here’s a look at the top stories.
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Additional Orange Book Listable Patent Covering RHOFADE® (Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride) Cream, 1%
Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,335,391 Further Strengthens Aclaris’ RHOFADE Patent Portfolio
Motif Bio plc announced the appointment of Andrew Powell, J.D. as Non-executive Director, effective immediately.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,645,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.75 per share.
Venture capital firm Foresite Capital, located in San Francisco, is launching a new fund, its fourth and largest, worth $668 million.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS