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Cellphire
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Cellphire Therapeutics announces CRYPTICS Phase 2/3 Clinical Study Final Topline Results
October 2, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Cellphire Therapeutics Announces CRYPTICS Phase 2/3 Clinical Study Stopped Early for Efficacy Following Pre-Planned Interim Analysis by Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC)
April 22, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
Cellphire Therapeutics CLPH-511 Fast Track Designation Granted
March 17, 2025
·
3 min read
Business
Cellphire Therapeutics Appoints Pamela B. Conley to its Board of Directors
February 8, 2022
·
2 min read
Business
Cellphire Therapeutics Names Michael Gaffney as Company’s New CEO
April 20, 2021
·
3 min read
BioCapital
Cellphire Therapeutics, Inc. Closes $15 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Simcah Management
April 2, 2021
·
3 min read
BioCapital
Cellphire Announces Orphan Drug Designation of Thrombosomes® for Treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome
May 14, 2020
·
2 min read
Policy
Cellphire Announces Exercise by BARDA of Option 3 of Contract to Develop Platelet-Based Hemostatic
April 21, 2020
·
3 min read
BioCapital
Cellphire Awarded $29.25 Million U.S. Army Cryopreserved Platelet Development Contract
January 15, 2020
·
2 min read
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