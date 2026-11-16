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CellCentric
NEWS
NEWS
Business
CellCentric secures $220M in Europe’s biggest private biotech fundraise of 2026
Pfizer-backed cancer company CellCentric will use the cash to support the launch of a pivotal myeloma trial testing its potentially first-in-class oral treatment this year.
May 6, 2026
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1 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
CellCentric Announces Oversubscribed $220 Million Series D Financing to Advance Pivotal Trials of Inobrodib in Multiple Myeloma
May 6, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
CellCentric Initiates DOMMINO-1, a Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Inobrodib in Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone (InoPd) in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
March 31, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
CellCentric Presents Positive Phase 2 Dose Optimization Data for Inobrodib in Multiple Myeloma at ASH Annual Meeting
December 9, 2025
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4 min read
Business
CellCentric Ltd. Selects Sygnature Discovery (Formerly known as Sygnature Chemical Services) for Epigenetic Prostate Cancer Program
September 9, 2013
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4 min read
Business
CellCentric Ltd. and ZoBio Enter into Partnership to Develop Lead Compounds Against Epigenetic Drug Targets
June 20, 2012
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2 min read
Business
CellCentric Ltd. Licenses Novel Epigenetic Discovery Program to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (JOBS); Deal Could be Worth Excess of $200 Million
February 23, 2010
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3 min read
Business
CellCentric Ltd. Secures 25th Epigenetics Academic Agreement
April 21, 2009
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2 min read
Business
CellCentric Ltd. Expands its Leadership Team
February 4, 2009
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3 min read
Business
CellCentric Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Collaborate on Epigenetic Programme
January 6, 2009
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2 min read
Business
Cenix BioScience GmbH and CellCentric Ltd. Second RNAi-Based Target Validation Project
July 1, 2008
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2 min read
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