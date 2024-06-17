Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines merged with Q32 Bio in 2024.
Homology Medicines and MiMedx both posted new CEOs. Other C-suite positions, including CFOs and CMOs were also filled this week.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
The FDA places holds, companies receive clearance for new studies and Pharma giants release new data in last week’s clinical trial news.
The FDA asked Homology Medicines to modify the pheNIX gene therapy trial’s risk mitigation measures to prevent any serious issues that may arise.
Oxford BioMedica and Homology Medicines have formed a symbiotic partnership to launch a full scope AAV manufacturing and innovation business.
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Vida Ventures III will approach investments the same way its first two funds do, identifying and investing in what they believe to be transformative biomedical innovative companies.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
