Homology Medicines

NEWS
Homology Medicines merged with Q32 Bio in 2024.
Business
Movers & Shakers: Homology Medicines, GlycoMimetics, MiMedx and More Tap New Execs
Homology Medicines and MiMedx both posted new CEOs. Other C-suite positions, including CFOs and CMOs were also filled this week.
September 8, 2022
5 min read
Alex Keown
John Maraganore/ courtesy Lane Turner/The Boston G
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: John Maraganore, Larry Alstiel, Brad Margus and More
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 21, 2022
7 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Green Lights and Setbacks: Clinical Trial Updates for Feb. 21-25
The FDA places holds, companies receive clearance for new studies and Pharma giants release new data in last week’s clinical trial news.
February 25, 2022
5 min read
Mark Terry
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Drug Development
Homology PKU Therapy Hit with Latest Trial Hold
The FDA asked Homology Medicines to modify the pheNIX gene therapy trial’s risk mitigation measures to prevent any serious issues that may arise.
February 21, 2022
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
Oxford Biomedica and Homology Medicines Strike a Win-Win Deal
Oxford BioMedica and Homology Medicines have formed a symbiotic partnership to launch a full scope AAV manufacturing and innovation business.
January 28, 2022
3 min read
Kate Goodwin
Bio NC
Clinical Catch-Up: October 18-22
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
October 22, 2021
11 min read
Mark Terry
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: October 11-15
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
October 15, 2021
11 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Belldegrun’s Third Fund Continues “Bold Investment Strategy” with $825 Million
Vida Ventures III will approach investments the same way its first two funds do, identifying and investing in what they believe to be transformative biomedical innovative companies.
June 24, 2021
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 24
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
July 23, 2020
8 min read
Alex Keown
Genetown
Homology Medicines Declares Distribution to Common Stockholders
March 18, 2024
6 min read
Genetown
Homology Medicines Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
January 3, 2024
11 min read
Deals
Q32 Bio and Homology Medicines Announce Merger Agreement
November 16, 2023
17 min read
Business
Homology Medicines Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
November 14, 2023
9 min read
Business
Homology Medicines Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
August 14, 2023
11 min read
Drug Development
Homology Medicines Announces Encouraging Initial Data from First Dose Level in the pheEDIT Trial Evaluating Gene Editing Candidate HMI-103 in Adults with Classical PKU
July 27, 2023
11 min read
Genetown
Homology Medicines Announces Plan to Evaluate Strategic Options for the Company and its Genetic Medicines Programs, including HMI-103 Gene Editing Candidate for PKU
July 27, 2023
6 min read
Genetown
Homology Medicines Announces First Data from IND-Enabling Studies with GTx-mAb Candidate HMI-104 for PNH, Which Demonstrated Sustained Expression of Functional C5mAb Levels, at the ASGCT Annual Meeting
May 16, 2023
9 min read
Business
Homology Medicines Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
May 11, 2023
11 min read
Genetown
Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations Highlighting its Genetic Medicines Platform, including New Data from IND-Enabling Studies with GTx-mAb Development Candidate HMI-104 for PNH, at ASGCT Annual Meeting
May 3, 2023
7 min read
