Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
NEWS
Wednesday’s settlement resolves a legal dispute between Daiichi Sankyo Europe and Esperion Therapeutics regarding milestone payments under their cardiovascular drug collaboration.
For Daiichi Sankyo, recent results from the Phase III CLEAR trial of Esperion Therapeutics’ Nexletol (bempedoic acid) were not convincing enough to trigger a milestone payment.
With the results from the CLEAR outcomes study, Esperion is poised for a major inflection in sales and is targeting blockbuster status, said CEO Sheldon Koenig on an investor call Monday.
