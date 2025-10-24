SUBSCRIBE
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo to Pay Esperion $125M in Settlement of Milestone Payment Lawsuit
Wednesday’s settlement resolves a legal dispute between Daiichi Sankyo Europe and Esperion Therapeutics regarding milestone payments under their cardiovascular drug collaboration.
January 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Courtesy of Daiichi Sankyo
Drug Development
Esperion-Daiichi Sankyo Partnership Saga Continues with Payment Spat
For Daiichi Sankyo, recent results from the Phase III CLEAR trial of Esperion Therapeutics’ Nexletol (bempedoic acid) were not convincing enough to trigger a milestone payment.
March 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Full Results from Esperion’s Cholesterol Drug Fail to Impress Investors
With the results from the CLEAR outcomes study, Esperion is poised for a major inflection in sales and is targeting blockbuster status, said CEO Sheldon Koenig on an investor call Monday.
March 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Movers & Shakers: IPI, Lucy Therapeutics, Valneva and More Add New Leaders
With the Thanksgiving season upon us, there are many reasons for biopharma and life sciences companies to say thanks, including for new leaders.
November 17, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Lexicon, BridgeBio, Esperion, Pfizer, More Celebrate Wins at 71st ACC Meeting
The 71st annual American College of Cardiology’s Scientific Session saw several wins over the weekend, led by some of the life sciences industries’ largest companies.
April 4, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN & Mark Terry
Business
On the Bubble, Yumanity Announces Layoffs of 60% of Staff
In addition to massive layoffs – around 60% of its workforce – Yumanity also said it is considering “strategic alternatives” to its financial woes, including the possibility of selling or merging.
February 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Business
Movers & Shakers, Jan. 7
With the turn of the calendar, biopharma and life sciences organizations have bolstered their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
January 6, 2022
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Biggest Biopharma Successes and Flops of 2021
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
January 2, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
End-of-Year Restructuring Means Layoffs for These Companies
It’s not unusual for biopharma companies to end the year with a restructuring that includes job cuts. Here are some of these companies.
November 16, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioMidwest
Esperion to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 7, 2020
 · 
6 min read
Policy
Moore Kuehn Encourages Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm for Possible Claims Against Officers and Directors
April 24, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Business
Esperion Announces Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) to Commercialize Bempedoic Acid in Europe
January 4, 2019
 · 
8 min read
Business
Retrophin Appoints Noah L. Rosenberg, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
September 17, 2018
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Free Technical Research Reports on Biotech Stocks -- Epizyme, Esperion Therapeutics, Exelixis, and Grifols
July 27, 2018
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Esperion Announces Third Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid Meets Primary Endpoint
May 23, 2018
 · 
13 min read
Business
Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jeffrey Berkowitz to Board of Directors
December 15, 2017
 · 
6 min read
BioMidwest
5 Smaller Biotechs That are Flying Under-the-Radar
December 7, 2017
 · 
7 min read
BioMidwest
Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference
November 14, 2017
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference
November 10, 2017
 · 
4 min read
