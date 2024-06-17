SUBSCRIBE
Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is focused on expanding patient access to important, cost-effective medicines and delivering significant savings to the U.S. healthcare system. Every member of the Coherus team is dedicated, motivated, and passionate about expanding patient access to lifesaving therapeutics. Our colleagues are experts in analytical and process sciences, deeply experienced in clinical development and regulatory affairs, and have proven commercial and marketing capabilities. Everyone at Coherus is committed to meeting the highest standards, inspiring our teammates, and achieving our goals.

Coherus was founded a decade ago to provide the highest quality biosimilar treatments to patients. We are proud to now be expanding our legacy—to build on our success with biosimilars and to focus our core strengths on immuno-oncology.

At Coherus, our employees are our most important asset. We have a dynamic and rewarding organizational culture that offers the opportunity to work with leading industry professionals who are dedicated to making a difference for patients. We are looking for individuals who see unlimited potential in themselves and are motivated by a continuous passion for breaking down barriers and expanding access to lifesaving therapeutics.

Coherus offers a competitive total rewards program comprised of various elements, including competitive base pay, short- and long-term incentives in the form of performance-based cash and equity, as well as health and wellness benefits that include:

  • Healthcare: Coherus pays 90% of premiums for medical, dental, and vision coverage for our employees, their eligible spouses, dependents, and domestic partners.
  • Health Savings and Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Group Life, Disability, and Group Accident Insurance
  • 401(k) with company match, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP)
  • Paid Time Off (PTO)
  • Health & Wellness programs, including a Health Club Reimbursement and an Employee Assistance Program

In addition to providing attractive rewards packages, we encourage and support our employees to find the right balance of work and personal time. Coherus offers a variety of activities, perks, and holidays that encourage employees to have a healthy outlook, spend time outside of work with friends and family, and foster a productive and collaborative work environment. Our culture is one in which we challenge and support all our team members to do their best work.

For more information about Coherus, please check out: https://www.coherus.com/about-coherus/

333 Twin Dolphin Dr, #600
Redwood City, CA 94065
Tel: 800-794-5434
Visit website
