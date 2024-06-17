Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NEWS
Despite a recent Phase II miss, Xenon Pharmaceuticals is forging ahead with its candidate for major depressive disorder, offering 8.4 million common shares for sale.
While XEN1101 failed to hit the primary endpoint in a Phase II trial, the Canadian company is “actively exploring” further development of the program based on the totality of the data.
Patients treated with Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ investigational potassium channel opener XEN1101 experienced a significant and dose-dependent reduction in seizure frequency.
Companies and organizations from across Europe, Asia and North America share updates on their business and pipelines.
Flexion Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announce Flexion’s Acquisition of an Investigational NaV1.7 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Post-Operative Pain
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement that provides Flexion with the global rights to develop and commercialize XEN402, a NaV1.7 inhibitor, for the management of post-operative pain.
Overall, the Swiss-based Roche announced a group sales increase of 7 percent, with the Pharmaceuticals Division up 7 percent, largely driven by sales of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq.
