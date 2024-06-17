SUBSCRIBE
Xenon Looks to Raise Cash for MDD Program with $300M Public Offering
Despite a recent Phase II miss, Xenon Pharmaceuticals is forging ahead with its candidate for major depressive disorder, offering 8.4 million common shares for sale.
November 30, 2023
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Xenon Forging Ahead in MDD Despite Mid-stage Flop
While XEN1101 failed to hit the primary endpoint in a Phase II trial, the Canadian company is “actively exploring” further development of the program based on the totality of the data.
November 27, 2023
2 min read
Connor Lynch
Pictured: Magnetic resonance imaging scans of the brain
Drug Development
Xenon’s Add-On Epilepsy Treatment Shows Promising Phase IIb Efficacy, Safety
Patients treated with Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ investigational potassium channel opener XEN1101 experienced a significant and dose-dependent reduction in seizure frequency.
October 10, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
BioSpace Global Roundup, Sept. 12
Companies and organizations from across Europe, Asia and North America share updates on their business and pipelines.
September 11, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Flexion Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announce Flexion’s Acquisition of an Investigational NaV1.7 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Post-Operative Pain
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement that provides Flexion with the global rights to develop and commercialize XEN402, a NaV1.7 inhibitor, for the management of post-operative pain.
September 10, 2019
6 min read
Business
With Q3 and 2018 Looking Good, Roche Abandons 8 Pipeline Products
Overall, the Swiss-based Roche announced a group sales increase of 7 percent, with the Pharmaceuticals Division up 7 percent, largely driven by sales of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq.
October 17, 2018
2 min read
Mark Terry
