Somalogic, Inc.

Courtesy of abcwi.org
Illumina and Deerfield Team Up to Utilize AI, Genomics in Drug Development
Illumina and Deerfield Management have entered into a five-year partnership to apply a genetic-led approach to the discovery and development of novel therapies.
May 5, 2022
2 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
19 min read
Heather McKenzie
BioCapital
Giving Thanks for Scientific Advances and COVID-19 Relief
With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, BioSpace felt it was important to give thanks for some of the positive things that have happened this year. And there are many!
November 24, 2021
6 min read
Heather McKenzie and Ellen Camacho
GenEdit CEO Dr. Kunwoo Lee_courtesy GenEdit
Biopharmas Ink Strategic Partnerships for Research, Treating Major Diseases
Three partnerships were signed today between biopharmaceutical and therapeutics companies in a bid to develop treatment for major diseases with high mortality rates.
June 29, 2021
3 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: April 26
Companies strengthen leadership teams with C-suite and boards of directors appointments, with new hires at Sandoz, Mission Bio, SkinBio, Epic Sciences, and more.
April 25, 2019
4 min read
Alex Keown
BioMidwest
Novel Blood-Based Protein Signature Determined for Rare, Aggressive Lung Cancer, SomaLogic, Inc. Reveals
October 4, 2012
1 min read
Discovery Could Aid Fight Against 2 Deadly Cancers Using SomaLogic, Inc.'s Screening Technology
September 29, 2010
1 min read
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Standard BioTools Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 RevenueAchieving scale with pro forma full year 2023 revenue of approximately $192 million
January 8, 2024
6 min read
Standard BioTools Completes Merger with SomaLogic, Creating a Diversified and Scaled Leader in Life Sciences Tools
January 5, 2024
7 min read
Standard BioTools Stockholders Approve Merger with SomaLogic
January 4, 2024
7 min read
SomaLogic Stockholders Vote to Approve Standard BioTools Transaction at Special Meeting
January 4, 2024
7 min read
SomaLogic Urges Stockholders to Maximize Value of Their Investment by Voting “FOR” Pending Merger with Standard BioTools
January 2, 2024
15 min read
SomaLogic Board Reiterates Value-Maximizing Transaction with Standard BioTools is in Best Interests of All Stockholders
December 29, 2023
17 min read
Dr. Larry Gold and Dr. Jason Cleveland Issue Open Letter to SomaLogic Stockholders Opposing SomaLogic’s Proposed Merger with Standard BioTools
December 28, 2023
5 min read
SomaLogic Issues Statement Correcting Madryn Asset Management’s Misleading Disclosure
December 26, 2023
17 min read
Madryn Asset Management Releases Evidence That SomaLogic Ran a Flawed and Incomplete Review of Alternatives
December 26, 2023
6 min read
SomaLogic Issues Letter to Stockholders Reiterating Recommendation for Value Maximizing Merger with Standard BioTools
December 21, 2023
16 min read
