Cell Therapy Startup Tr1X Emerges from Stealth with $75M Series A
The San Diego-based startup, specializing in allogeneic engineered Treg and CAR-Treg cell therapies, plans to be in Phase I clinical trials in multiple indications in 2024.
January 18, 2024
·
2 min read
·
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
Tr1X Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for TRX103, an Allogeneic Engineered Tr1 Treg Cell Therapy for Treatment-Refractory Crohn’s Disease
August 7, 2024
·
3 min read
Press Releases
Tr1X Announces First Patient Dosed in Proof of Concept GvHD Trial Evaluating TRX103, a First-in-Class Type 1 Treg (Tr1) Cell Therapy
July 11, 2024
·
3 min read
Tr1X, Inc. Announces $75 Million Series A Financing to Develop Best-in-Class Universal Allogeneic Regulatory T (Treg) and CAR-Treg Cell Therapies to Treat and Potentially Cure Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
January 17, 2024
·
9 min read
