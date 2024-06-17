Amentum
NEWS
Amentum Awarded $59M Contract for Unconventional Fuels Delivery to Commercial and Government Space Launch Programs
The U.S. Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base has awarded Amentum a $59 million contract
Amentum Selected for $500M Multi-Award Contract by the U.S. Department of Treasury for Intelligence and Analysis to Investigate Financial Crimes
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial intelligence (TFI) has selected Amentum, under its METIS Solutions entity, to provide a full range of
Amentum Awarded Fifth Consecutive Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Contract for Environmental Services
Amentum has been awarded a 5th consecutive environmental services contract to support the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP)
Amentum’s Liberty Village team recently received the International Stability Operations Association’s Vanguard Global Achievement Award in recognition of
Amentum has been awarded a $126 million, five-year contract by the U.S. Air Force for the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)
Amentum has been recognized as a Top 25 Veteran Employer for 2022 by the Veteran Employment Project, the jobs arm of Military.com
JOBS