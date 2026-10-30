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ProBio

ProBio is a global contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) organization, which aims to accelerate the manufacturing of life-changing drugs, discover novel therapeutic targets, and develop innovative therapeutic approaches to manufacture best-in-class DNA, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics. As a global partner, ProBio brings together multi-disciplinary expertise to accelerate the manufacturing of advanced therapies, including biologics, protein and mRNA vaccines, viral vectors, antibody-drug conjugates and drug discovery services. We aid you in realizing the potential of your breakthrough discovery to treat diseases and improve lives. Let us accelerate your path to market with the greatest chance of success!

Building 9, 311 Pennington Rocky Hill Rd,
Pennington, New Jersey 08854, US
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IN THE PRESS
ProBio Successfully Completes NMPA Pre-Approval Inspection for Biologics Manufacturing Facility in Nanjing, China
October 21, 2026
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6 min read
ProBio and Kun Tuo Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Integrated CDMO-CRO Solutions for Advanced Therapies
September 16, 2026
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5 min read
ProBio and GCP ClinPlus Partner to Accelerate Clinical Trials in China
June 3, 2026
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2 min read
ProBio and Curocell Achieve Key CAR-T Milestone with BLA Regulatory Approval and Commercial Readiness
May 11, 2026
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5 min read
ProBio De-Risks Cell & Gene Therapy with New Packaging Test
May 4, 2026
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3 min read
ProBio Launches GMP AAV Manufacturing Services at Hopewell Facility to Advance Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing
August 11, 2025
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4 min read
ProBio Opens Flagship U.S. Plasmid & Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility in Hopewell, New Jersey to Advance Cell and Gene Therapy
June 30, 2025
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4 min read
ProBio Announces Six Presentations at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting 2025
April 23, 2025
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4 min read
ProBio to Present Data on Its CD3 Agonistic Single Domain Antibody Platform for Accelerated Development of T Cell Engager Multi-Specific Antibodies
April 14, 2025
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3 min read
ProBio Announces New Executive Appointments
December 6, 2024
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4 min read
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