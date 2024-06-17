SUBSCRIBE
Karuna Therapeutics

Drug Development
Drug Development
Psychosis: The Other Big Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Target
While disease-modifying therapies largely steal the spotlight in Alzheimer’s drug development, several companies are working to solve this less-discussed but disruptive facet of the illness.
March 27, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Drug Development
Drug Development
Exosome Therapeutics Are Paving a Path to Clinical Readiness
Exosomes show potential to treat myriad conditions, including cancer and inflammation, but experts are divided on whether the therapies are ready for the limelight.
March 4, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Business
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Policy
Policy
Karuna CEO, Board Sued by Shareholder over $14B BMS Acquisition
Claiming that Karuna Therapeutics’ board of directors withheld crucial information, a shareholder has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the $14 billion merger with Bristol Myers Squibb.
February 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Deals
BMS Closes the Year with $14B Karuna Buy to Bolster Neuro Portfolio
The acquisition announced on Friday will give Bristol Myers Squibb ownership of Karuna Therapeutics’ investigational antipsychotic KarXT, which is being tested for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.
December 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Policy
Karuna Secures FDA Decision Date for Schizophrenia Candidate KarXT
The regulator accepted Karuna Therapeutics’ NDA and set a PDUFA date of September 26, 2024. If approved, it would be the first new mechanism of action to treat schizophrenia in decades, the company contends.
November 30, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Drug Development
Karuna Submits Highly Anticipated NDA for KarXT in Schizophrenia
If approved by the FDA, Karuna Therapeutics’ investigational agonist of muscarinic acetylcholine 1 receptors M1 and M4 would provide the first new mechanism of action for schizophrenia patients in decades.
September 28, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Drug Development
The Neuropsychiatric Pipeline: 10 Late-Stage Therapies to Watch
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
August 9, 2023
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Drug Development
A New Era: Treating Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia
Karuna Therapeutics’ KarXT and Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin are sparking hope that a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia could be on the horizon.
April 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deals
Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, Strengthening Neuroscience Portfolio
March 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Karuna Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update
February 22, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Deals
Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Neuroscience Portfolio with Acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics
December 22, 2023
 · 
17 min read
Drug Development
Karuna Therapeutics Announces The Lancet Publication of Data from Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 Trial Evaluating KarXT in Schizophrenia
December 14, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
PureTech Founded Entity Karuna Therapeutics Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts New Drug Application for KarXT for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
November 29, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Karuna Therapeutics Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts New Drug Application for KarXT for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
November 29, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
PureTech Founded Entity Karuna Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase 1b Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Trial of KarXT in Schizophrenia
November 17, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Karuna Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase 1b Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Trial of KarXT in Schizophrenia
November 16, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
Karuna Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides General Business Updates
November 2, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Karuna Therapeutics to Present Data from the EMERGENT Program Evaluating KarXT in Schizophrenia at the 2023 Neuroscience Education Institute Congress
November 1, 2023
 · 
6 min read
