While disease-modifying therapies largely steal the spotlight in Alzheimer’s drug development, several companies are working to solve this less-discussed but disruptive facet of the illness.
Exosomes show potential to treat myriad conditions, including cancer and inflammation, but experts are divided on whether the therapies are ready for the limelight.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Claiming that Karuna Therapeutics’ board of directors withheld crucial information, a shareholder has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the $14 billion merger with Bristol Myers Squibb.
The acquisition announced on Friday will give Bristol Myers Squibb ownership of Karuna Therapeutics’ investigational antipsychotic KarXT, which is being tested for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.
The regulator accepted Karuna Therapeutics’ NDA and set a PDUFA date of September 26, 2024. If approved, it would be the first new mechanism of action to treat schizophrenia in decades, the company contends.
If approved by the FDA, Karuna Therapeutics’ investigational agonist of muscarinic acetylcholine 1 receptors M1 and M4 would provide the first new mechanism of action for schizophrenia patients in decades.
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
Karuna Therapeutics’ KarXT and Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin are sparking hope that a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia could be on the horizon.
